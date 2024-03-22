뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ko So-young Discusses Whether Her Children Resemble Her or Jang Dong-geon More
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Ko So-young Discusses Whether Her Children Resemble Her or Jang Dong-geon More

Published 2024.03.22 16:47 View Count
[SBS Star] Ko So-young Discusses Whether Her Children Resemble Her or Jang Dong-geon More
Actress Ko So-young revealed whether her children take after her or her husband actor Jang Dong-geon. 

Recently, Ko So-young guested on psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young's YouTube show "Oh Eun-young's Bucket List." 

During their conversation, Ko So-young discussed her marriage to Jang Dong-geon, saying, "The timing was just right. While we did have feelings for each other, we had been just friends for a long time. When Dong-geon was younger, he had a gentle, feminine and soft personality." 

The actress continued, "And I didn't really feel attracted to him back then, but there was a turning point after his 2001 movie 'Friend.' He became much more manly after that movie." 

She went on to explain, "Our dates weren't romantic or anything. We happened to share the same values regarding marriage, and I think there was mutual trust. It wasn't a case of thinking, 'I want to marry this person.' Instead, our mutual desire to marry each other naturally grew."
Ko So-young
Ko So-young
After that, Ko So-young also opened up about parenting to Dr. Oh Eun-young. 

She said, "I think it's nearly impossible for any parents to raise their children without ever resorting to giving them a smack on their backs. I honestly hate having to repeat the same things over and over again. I often have to stop myself from smacking their backs. I aim to raise them to be mentally healthy, but I'm not sure if I'm doing well." 

Dr. Oh Eun-young commented, "Well, both your son Jun-hyuk and your daughter Yoon-seol are very cute. They are the perfect mix of their mother and father."

Smiling, Ko So-young stated, "Yeah, whenever I show Jun-hyuk pictures of me when I was young, he would say, 'That's me!' When I tell him that's not him, but it's actually me, he gets surprised. He's lost some weight now, and his eyes, nose and lips that were hidden under his fat became much more apparent. He's become prettier lately." 

"And Yoon-seol resembles both me and Dong-geon equally, splitting traits between us right down the middle," she added. 
 

Ko So-young and Jang Dong-geon tied the knot in May 2010. 

Both renowned for their remarkable beauty, they are frequently hailed as the Most Beautiful Couple in Korea.

(Credit= '오은영의 버킷리스트' YouTube, I AM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지