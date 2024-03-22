[SBS Star] Ko So-young Discusses Whether Her Children Resemble Her or Jang Dong-geon More

이미지 확대하기

Actress Ko So-young revealed whether her children take after her or her husband actor Jang Dong-geon.Recently, Ko So-young guested on psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young's YouTube show "Oh Eun-young's Bucket List."During their conversation, Ko So-young discussed her marriage to Jang Dong-geon, saying, "The timing was just right. While we did have feelings for each other, we had been just friends for a long time. When Dong-geon was younger, he had a gentle, feminine and soft personality."The actress continued, "And I didn't really feel attracted to him back then, but there was a turning point after his 2001 movie 'Friend.' He became much more manly after that movie."She went on to explain, "Our dates weren't romantic or anything. We happened to share the same values regarding marriage, and I think there was mutual trust. It wasn't a case of thinking, 'I want to marry this person.' Instead, our mutual desire to marry each other naturally grew."After that, Ko So-young also opened up about parenting to Dr. Oh Eun-young.She said, "I think it's nearly impossible for any parents to raise their children without ever resorting to giving them a smack on their backs. I honestly hate having to repeat the same things over and over again. I often have to stop myself from smacking their backs. I aim to raise them to be mentally healthy, but I'm not sure if I'm doing well."Dr. Oh Eun-young commented, "Well, both your son Jun-hyuk and your daughter Yoon-seol are very cute. They are the perfect mix of their mother and father."Smiling, Ko So-young stated, "Yeah, whenever I show Jun-hyuk pictures of me when I was young, he would say, 'That's me!' When I tell him that's not him, but it's actually me, he gets surprised. He's lost some weight now, and his eyes, nose and lips that were hidden under his fat became much more apparent. He's become prettier lately.""And Yoon-seol resembles both me and Dong-geon equally, splitting traits between us right down the middle," she added.Ko So-young and Jang Dong-geon tied the knot in May 2010.Both renowned for their remarkable beauty, they are frequently hailed as the Most Beautiful Couple in Korea.(Credit= '오은영의 버킷리스트' YouTube, I AM Entertainment)(SBS Star)