[SBS Star] 'Jung Suk Won ♥' Baek Z Young Shares an Advantage of Being Married to a 9-Year Younger Man
[SBS Star] 'Jung Suk Won ♥' Baek Z Young Shares an Advantage of Being Married to a 9-Year Younger Man

[SBS Star] 'Jung Suk Won ♥' Baek Z Young Shares an Advantage of Being Married to a 9-Year Younger Man
Singer Baek Z Young talked about the merits of marrying a man nine years younger than her. 

On March 21, Baek Z Young updated her YouTube channel with a video of her spending time with singer BIGONE and entertainer Shin Ki-roo. 

As they chatted together, BIGONE told the two women that he recently started giving relationship advice to the listeners of his radio show. 

To this, Shin Ki-roo said, "Have you been in a lot of relationships? I hate losing when it comes to relationships." 

Baek Z Young commented, "You know, BIGONE, Shin Ki-roo here has zero experience of getting hurt by men. She has always been the one who hurt them." 

Gasping in surprise, BIGONE responded, "Really? I think I've always been the one who got hurt." 

Shin Ki-roo jokingly replied, "Well, you must have dated girls like me, because I used to hurt many guys around your age." 
Baek Z Young
Baek Z Young
Since they started speaking about relationships, Baek Z Young and Shin Ki-roo decided to fight over which husband is better.

Shin Ki-roo went first, "My husband doesn't really speak to me, and I like that. I don't like guys who talk too much. When I'm with somebody, I generally only like to speak about what's necessary. I hate talking for hours about useless things in life." 

Baek Z Young then stated, "My husband is still young, so he doesn't get tired easily. He's much younger than me, so there is a very good chance that he will live longer than me as well." 

She continued, "Let me tell you why that is good. That means I can close my eyes in peace, knowing that I've done all I can to take care of him until the end of life." 
 

Baek Z Young married 9-year younger actor Jung Suk Won in 2013; they are the parents of a daughter. 

(Credit= WS Entertainment, '백지영 Baek Z Young' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
