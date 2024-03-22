[SBS Star] 'Jung Suk Won ♥' Baek Z Young Shares an Advantage of Being Married to a 9-Year Younger Man

이미지 확대하기

Singer Baek Z Young talked about the merits of marrying a man nine years younger than her.On March 21, Baek Z Young updated her YouTube channel with a video of her spending time with singer BIGONE and entertainer Shin Ki-roo.As they chatted together, BIGONE told the two women that he recently started giving relationship advice to the listeners of his radio show.To this, Shin Ki-roo said, "Have you been in a lot of relationships? I hate losing when it comes to relationships."Baek Z Young commented, "You know, BIGONE, Shin Ki-roo here has zero experience of getting hurt by men. She has always been the one who hurt them."Gasping in surprise, BIGONE responded, "Really? I think I've always been the one who got hurt."Shin Ki-roo jokingly replied, "Well, you must have dated girls like me, because I used to hurt many guys around your age."Since they started speaking about relationships, Baek Z Young and Shin Ki-roo decided to fight over which husband is better.Shin Ki-roo went first, "My husband doesn't really speak to me, and I like that. I don't like guys who talk too much. When I'm with somebody, I generally only like to speak about what's necessary. I hate talking for hours about useless things in life."Baek Z Young then stated, "My husband is still young, so he doesn't get tired easily. He's much younger than me, so there is a very good chance that he will live longer than me as well."She continued, "Let me tell you why that is good. That means I can close my eyes in peace, knowing that I've done all I can to take care of him until the end of life."Baek Z Young married 9-year younger actor Jung Suk Won in 2013; they are the parents of a daughter.(Credit= WS Entertainment, '백지영 Baek Z Young' YouTube)(SBS Star)