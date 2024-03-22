뉴스
[SBS Star] CHAERYEONG Gives Sister Lee Chae Yeon Savage Advice as She Fantasizes about Future Husband
[SBS Star] CHAERYEONG Gives Sister Lee Chae Yeon Savage Advice as She Fantasizes about Future Husband

Published 2024.03.22
[SBS Star] CHAERYEONG Gives Sister Lee Chae Yeon Savage Advice as She Fantasizes about Future Husband
CHAERYEONG of K-pop girl group ITZY gave hilarious advice to her older sister, K-pop artist Lee Chae Yeon.

On the March 20 episode of Lee Chae Yeon's YouTube show, her younger sister, CHAERYEONG, guested.

During the show, the two sisters had a blast reminiscing about their childhood, playfully teasing each other and sharing laughter.

The two then played a game where they had to guess each other's answers to given questions.

"Who would I think of (to buy presents for) when I go shopping at a duty-free shop?", Lee Chae Yeon asked.

CHAERYEONG gave her guesses, "Mom, Dad, and me.", "Mom, Dad, and yourself?", "Mom, Dad, and Chaeri! (their family dog)"; however, none of her answers were correct.

"Mom, Dad, and... The CEO of your agency?", CHAERYEONG hesitantly asked, causing Lee Chae Yeon to burst into laughter.
CHAERYUNG
"It's Mom, Dad, and my future husband.", Lee Chae Yeon replied and started pretending as if she were talking to her future husband: "Baby, I'll get you a perfume from a duty-free shop.", she said after playfully tapping CHAERYEONG's shoulder.

After a moment of pause, CHAERYEONG replied, "Well, get a guy who could at least get his own perfume."

CHAERYEONG's advice to her sister made everyone laugh, especially Lee Chae Yeon, who could not stop laughing for a while.
CHAERYUNG
Over the years, CHAERYEONG showed a captivating blend of elegance and fierceness; her brutally honest remarks, delivered with a gentle voice, have left a lasting impression on the viewers.

One of the most iconic moments was when CHAERYEONG attempted to teach fans ITZY's signature dance move on a live stream; the clip went viral, and the singer was called a 'professor' due to her soft, refined voice.

As CHAERYEONG made another memorable comment, "Get a guy who could at least get his own perfume.", fans left comments such as, "CHAERYEONG is very bright and graceful.", "What she said is absolutely right.", "They are such charming sisters!"
 

(Credit= '스튜디오 어서오고' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지