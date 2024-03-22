뉴스
[SBS Star] "One Hoobae Visited and..." Kim Jae Joong Tells Why He Does Not Invite People to His House
[SBS Star] "One Hoobae Visited and..." Kim Jae Joong Tells Why He Does Not Invite People to His House

Published 2024.03.22
[SBS Star] "One Hoobae Visited and..." Kim Jae Joong Tells Why He Does Not Invite People to His House
Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ revealed why he does not invite anyone to his house these days. 

On March 21, a new episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show featuring boy group THE BOYZ's three members―Q, NEW and YOUNGHOON―was premiered online.  

During their conversation, the three THE BOYZ's members mentioned that they are still living in a dorm together. 

To this, Kim Jae Joong curiously asked, "But you guys are planning to keep living together, right? I mean, it's been over seven years since you've all lived with each other now. That's why I'm asking that."

When Q and YOUNGHOON expressed their desire to move out, NEW said with a sad face, "It always hurts me to hear they want to live on their own. I want to keep living together with them." 

But YOUNGHOON firmly told him, "Each of us has our own opinion," and Q also insisted on moving out, saying, "Well, you'll eventually have to live alone."  
Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong
Then, Kim Jae Joong asked where their dorm was located, to which they answered, "It's in Jayang-dong." 

Kim Jae Joong remarked, "Really? That's actually close to my place. It's probably only about 15 minutes away from your dorm." 

Upon hearing this, YOUNGHOON excitedly asked, "Oh, hyung! In that case, can I invite myself to your place?" and jokingly added, "Isn't your place as big and luxurious as a palace? I want to see."

Laughing, Kim Jae Joong stated, "I don't usually invite people to my house," then recalled a painful(?) memory.

He continued, "There is this hoobae that I absolutely adore, but he can be quite clumsy. Once, he unexpectedly showed up at my place late at night, completely drunk. While he was having some ramyeon, he accidentally spilled the broth on my rug, which is worth 40 million won (approximately 30,000 dollars)."  

Hearing this story, Q, NEW and YOUNGHOON were visibly taken aback; they could not stop going, "Seriously?! No way!" 
 

(Credit= 'uhmg' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
