[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Sweats as a Producer Asks Him If He Has Been Part of a Wedding Before

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon was caught off guard when the production team brought up the topic of weddings.Recently, Ahn Jae Hyeon's YouTube channel premiered its first video titled "EP.0 We Are Leaving Now."The video showed Ahn Jae Hyeon brainstorming YouTube video ideas with his friends.As soon as he began, one of his friends jokingly said, "A staff member came up with a fun name for your YouTube channel, didn't they? 'Living Alone Again,' what a perfect name," which got everyone laughing.Ahn Jae Hyeon then shared some stories from those who had sent them to their production team in advance, and discussed which ones to feature in his videos.After reading them, Ahn Jae Hyeon suggested to the production team, "The most memorable story was the one about his sister getting married. I was thinking, maybe I should show up at her wedding. What do you think?"In response, the producer asked Ahn Jae Hyeon, "Have you ever been part of a wedding before?" which caught him off guard, and he jokingly replied, "Are you my anti-fan, PD-nim?"The PD quickly tried to smooth things over, clarifying, "I meant if you have any experience supporting weddings."Ahn Jae Hyeon then shared, "I randomly came up with this idea just now, but it might be cool to have weddings as the main content for my YouTube channel, like I would attend different weddings and film at the weddings."He awkwardly chuckled, then added, "Of course, I won't be able to sing or give speeches at their weddings. It's more like I can't and shouldn't for obvious reasons. I'll just show up, offer my congratulations, and head out."He went on to say, "You know that song 'Sugar' by Maroon 5, right? In the music video, they crash weddings to congratulate couples. If I ever become a good singer, that could be a fun idea."Back in August 2019, Ahn Jae Hyeon's ex-wife actress Koo Hye Sun disclosed that her three-year marriage had lost its spark, with Ahn Jae Hyeon expressing a desire for divorce.This prompted a public dispute between them regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's purported intention to end the marriage, which Koo Hye Sun disputed.About a month later, in September, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon had filed for divorce.Ultimately, the celebrity couple finalized their divorce in July 2021.(Credit= '안재현 AHN JAE HYEON' YouTube)(SBS Star)