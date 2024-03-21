[SBS Star] Jung Eun Chae♥Kim Chung Jae Confirm Their Relationship; Their 'Lovestagram' Posts Resurface

이미지 확대하기

With actress Jung Eun Chae and artist/TV personality Kim Chung Jae recently confirming their relationship, the traces of affection they have been leaving on social media have been getting attention.On March 21, Jung Eun Chae's agency, PROJECT HOSOO, confirmed that Jung Eun Chae is currently in a relationship with Kim Chung Jae.The agency said the actress and Kim Chung Jae have been getting to know each other and have developed positive feelings.Jung Eun Chae and Kim Chung Jae are the same age, born in 1986.It is speculated that they started dating last year because they have been liking each other's posts on social media since then; plus, Jung Eun Chae recently shared a photo of Kim Chung Jae and her friend on her Instagram.Last July, Jung Eun Chae posted a video showing her working on a sculpture on a red worktable in a studio, an all-white space with vibrant red accents.The place she visited appeared to be Kim Chung Jae's studio because the artist has been posting pictures of his studio on his Instagram account with the same interior and red worktables.In a recent video he posted, Kim Chung Jae showed his artistic process of creating a sculpture in his studio; the caption he wrote, 'newborn to youth, I've made a lover.', sparked speculation about the meaning behind the artwork and its connection to his lover, Jung Eun Chae.In December, the artist appeared on cartoonist KIAN84's YouTube channel and talked about his studio in Hanam, a city in Gyeonggi province."You bought your studio before even buying a house? What's your plan for owning a house?", KIAN84 asked, to which Kim Chung Jae replied, "It doesn't seem possible.", bursting into laughter.When asked if he wanted to marry someone in the future, Kim Chung Jae replied, "I want to, with a decent person. Of course, I should become a decent person first to achieve that."Jung Eun Chae made her debut in the 2010 movie 'Haunters' and has since appeared in various TV series, including OCN's 'The Guest', SBS' 'The King: Eternal Monarch', Apple TV+'s 'Pachinko', and Coupang Play's 'Anna'; her new project, tvN's upcoming TV series 'Jeong Nyeon', is set to be released in the second half of this year.Kim Chung Jae made his first TV appearance in 2017 on MBC's television show 'I Live Alone' introduced by KIAN84, who mentioned they had previously worked together as instructors teaching art classes.As the show aired, Kim Chung Jae's good looks caught the eyes of the viewers, earning him more television appearances.(Credit= 'chungjizzle' 'jungeunchae_' Instagram, '인생84' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, SPEEKER)(SBS Star)