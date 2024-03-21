[SBS Star] Jung Eun Chae♥Kim Chung Jae Confirm Their Relationship; Their 'Lovestagram' Posts Resurface

On March 21, Jung Eun Chae's agency, PROJECT HOSOO, confirmed that Jung Eun Chae is currently in a relationship with Kim Chung Jae.
The agency said the actress and Kim Chung Jae have been getting to know each other and have developed positive feelings.
Jung Eun Chae and Kim Chung Jae are the same age, born in 1986.
It is speculated that they started dating last year because they have been liking each other's posts on social media since then; plus, Jung Eun Chae recently shared a photo of Kim Chung Jae and her friend on her Instagram.
The place she visited appeared to be Kim Chung Jae's studio because the artist has been posting pictures of his studio on his Instagram account with the same interior and red worktables.
"You bought your studio before even buying a house? What's your plan for owning a house?", KIAN84 asked, to which Kim Chung Jae replied, "It doesn't seem possible.", bursting into laughter.
When asked if he wanted to marry someone in the future, Kim Chung Jae replied, "I want to, with a decent person. Of course, I should become a decent person first to achieve that."
Kim Chung Jae made his first TV appearance in 2017 on MBC's television show 'I Live Alone' introduced by KIAN84, who mentioned they had previously worked together as instructors teaching art classes.
As the show aired, Kim Chung Jae's good looks caught the eyes of the viewers, earning him more television appearances.
(SBS Star)