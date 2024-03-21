뉴스
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Tells Why He May Hesitate to Say Okay to His Children Making K-Pop Debut
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Tells Why He May Hesitate to Say Okay to His Children Making K-Pop Debut

Published 2024.03.21 17:13 View Count
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Tells Why He May Hesitate to Say Okay to His Children Making K-Pop Debut
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok expressed his thoughts on his son Ji-ho and daughter Na-eun's debut in the entertainment industry.

On March 21, a new video of Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show "Pinggyego" was released online. 

In this episode of "Pinggyego," K-pop boy group NCT's three members―MARK, JAEMIN and HAECHAN―appeared as guests. 
Yu Jae Seok
While the four of them spoke together, they exchanged their perspectives on being involved in the entertainment industry. 

As they chatted about it, MARK curiously asked Yu Jae Seok, "If your children tell you that they want to become K-pop stars, what would you do? Do you think you would let them?" 

Yu Jae Seok could not give him an answer right away; he thought for a little bit then said, "I mean... If they have the talent for it, and strong desire to become one.... But... I don't think I would readily agree to that. I would definitely hesitate to say yes." 

Then, he explained, "Being in the entertainment industry myself, indirectly experiencing how tough that path is, you know. It's really difficult to pass auditions at entertainment agencies, and even if you get in, it doesn't necessarily lead to debut."

He further remarked, "There are a great number of individuals who fail to make debut and end up returning home without accomplishing anything."
Yu Jae Seok
To this, JAEMIN commented, "Yeah, I had to pack up and leave so many agencies before I finally got to make debut as NCT. Back when I was a trainee, I was once caught ordering a burger when I was not allowed to. I got kicked out from that agency." 

MARK also said, "You're not allowed to a lot of things as a trainee. There was this time when went to a convenience store to grab a snack, and I got caught while attempting to purchase Tank Boy (pear ice cream). From that day, everyone called me Mark Boy," making everyone laugh. 
 

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
