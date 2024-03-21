[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Bo Young♥Ji Sung's Sweet Moment at an MLB Game Has Been Livestreamed

이미지 확대하기

야구 직관 인증샷 찍는 이보영 - 지성 어떤데... 보영 언니가 조종하는 대로 손 끌려오는 거 개웃 pic.twitter.com/sVL8ITHHdR — 해 (@aboutloveknot) March 20, 2024

Actress Lee Bo Young and her husband, actor Ji Sung, were recently seen having a sweet moment at a baseball game.On March 20, two American professional baseball teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, played in the first game of the 2024 MLB (Major League Baseball) World Tour: Seoul Series at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.The game was live-streamed exclusively by the online streaming service Coupang Play; among some famous faces spotted in the stadium were Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung.While the married couple was sitting close together and holding hands, the camera captured Lee Bo Young dragging Ji Sung's hand to her side and taking a picture of the white bands on their wrists that gamegoers get when they buy a ticket.After watching the couple enjoying the game in casual attire, still seeming to be in the honeymoon phase after more than a decade of married life, viewers could not stop talking about how adorable they were.On March 21, Ji Sung shared two photos from their stadium date on his Instagram account.One of the photos seemed to be the one Lee Bo Young took while being captured on the camera, which was their intertwined hands with the bands on their wrists against the backdrop of the stadium; another photo was the selfy of the couple, both smiling.The married couple previously displayed their love for each other through the Instagram posts they shared on March 11.Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung each posted photos of themselves wearing matching caps, captioning 'movie date' with a heart emoji.Despite their busy schedules due to the upcoming release of their projects, Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung never fail to show their love and support for one another.Meanwhile, Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung tied the knot in 2013; the couple welcomed a daughter in 2015 and a son in 2019.(Credit= Coupang Play, 'justin_jisung' 'lee.b0.young' Instagram)(SBS Star)