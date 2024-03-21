뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Go Eun Says She Once She Cried Asking Her Husband If She Got Married Just to Cook for Him
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han Go Eun Says She Once She Cried Asking Her Husband If She Got Married Just to Cook for Him

Published 2024.03.21 11:52 Updated 2024.03.21 11:55 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Go Eun Says She Once She Cried Asking Her Husband If She Got Married Just to Cook for Him
Actress Han Go Eun shared that she once cried, questioning her husband if she only got married to cook for him. 

On March 20 episode of Channel A's television show "Shinrang Class," the newly-married couple actor Shim Hyung-tak and his Japanese wife Hirai Saya's date in Busan was shown. 

The video started off with Hirai Saya, looking unhappy, waiting for Shim Hyung-tak to arrive. He ended up being late for two hours, which did not improve her mood. 

But Shim Hyung-tak slowly managed to calm Hirai Saya's anger and earn her forgiveness by surprising her with a perfectly planned date.

At the end of the date, Shim Hyung-tak said, "I feel like I'm becoming a better person, and it's all because of you, Saya." 

To this, Hirai Saya commented, "Well, I was kind of taken aback by the amount of effort you put into our date today. It's nice to see you trying to do things for me." 

Then, Shim Hyung-tak expressed his gratitude to Hirai Saya, saying, "Honestly, if it weren't for you, I might have stagnated. I'm still evolving, thanks to you, even at this stage in life." 
Shinrang Class
Shinrang Class
Watching them back at the studio, Han Go Eun said, "That's what most women think. Once you move in together, dates become rare, and life falls into a routine where there's hardly any time to spend together. It happens to a lot of married couples." 

She continued, "About two years into my marriage, I even cried my eyes out in front of my husband. I shouted to him, saying, 'Did I marry you just to cook for you every day?!'" 

She added, "After that day, my husband took a day off every month just to go on a special date with me. Even if it's just around the corner from home, we make it a point to go out together. We get good food, have drinks and stuff." 

Another host Jang Young-ran related to Han Go Eun's experience, agreeing that the need for dates continues even after marriage.
Shinrang Class
Shinrang Class
In August 2015, Han Go Eun married office worker Shin Young-soo, just 101 days after they first met. They do not have any children.

(Credit= Channel A Sinrang Class, 'hangoeun310' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지