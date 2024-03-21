[SBS Star] Han Go Eun Says She Once She Cried Asking Her Husband If She Got Married Just to Cook for Him

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Go Eun shared that she once cried, questioning her husband if she only got married to cook for him.On March 20 episode of Channel A's television show "Shinrang Class," the newly-married couple actor Shim Hyung-tak and his Japanese wife Hirai Saya's date in Busan was shown.The video started off with Hirai Saya, looking unhappy, waiting for Shim Hyung-tak to arrive. He ended up being late for two hours, which did not improve her mood.But Shim Hyung-tak slowly managed to calm Hirai Saya's anger and earn her forgiveness by surprising her with a perfectly planned date.At the end of the date, Shim Hyung-tak said, "I feel like I'm becoming a better person, and it's all because of you, Saya."To this, Hirai Saya commented, "Well, I was kind of taken aback by the amount of effort you put into our date today. It's nice to see you trying to do things for me."Then, Shim Hyung-tak expressed his gratitude to Hirai Saya, saying, "Honestly, if it weren't for you, I might have stagnated. I'm still evolving, thanks to you, even at this stage in life."Watching them back at the studio, Han Go Eun said, "That's what most women think. Once you move in together, dates become rare, and life falls into a routine where there's hardly any time to spend together. It happens to a lot of married couples."She continued, "About two years into my marriage, I even cried my eyes out in front of my husband. I shouted to him, saying, 'Did I marry you just to cook for you every day?!'"She added, "After that day, my husband took a day off every month just to go on a special date with me. Even if it's just around the corner from home, we make it a point to go out together. We get good food, have drinks and stuff."Another host Jang Young-ran related to Han Go Eun's experience, agreeing that the need for dates continues even after marriage.In August 2015, Han Go Eun married office worker Shin Young-soo, just 101 days after they first met. They do not have any children.(Credit= Channel A Sinrang Class, 'hangoeun310' Instagram)(SBS Star)