[SBS Star] Kim Sung Cheol Tells How He Feels about 'College Friend' Kim Go-eun's 'Exhuma' Success
[SBS Star] Kim Sung Cheol Tells How He Feels about 'College Friend' Kim Go-eun's 'Exhuma' Success

Published 2024.03.20 18:03
[SBS Star] Kim Sung Cheol Tells How He Feels about 'College Friend' Kim Go-eun's 'Exhuma' Success
Actor Kim Sung Cheol expressed his admiration for the success of 'Exhuma', in which fellow actress Kim Go-eun starred.

On March 20, Kim Sung Cheol had an interview with a news outlet to discuss his upcoming film, 'Troll Factory'.

In the crime-drama film that revolves around 'Im Sang-jin' (actor Son Suk-ku), a reporter who learns the existence of an online comment army called 'Team Aleph' that manipulates public opinion on the internet, Kim Sung Cheol plays one of the 'Team Aleph' members.
Kim Sung Cheol
Kim Sung Cheol has worked on diverse projects throughout his career, including movies, dramas, plays, and musicals since making his debut in 2014.

The actor explained that showcasing his talents on various mediums was his goal, "I've been thinking of dedicating an entire year to that. I wanted to try everything, including taking on a major role in a movie. Shooting 'Troll Factory' and performing on the musical 'Death Note' felt like I was fulfilling that goal.", he confidently stated.

However, Kim Sung Cheol said he does not get much attention in public, saying, "I think people only notice me for a moment when my face shows up on big media. I spent last year performing on stage without appearing on TV. As a result, people rarely recognized me when I went for a stroll during that period. People begin to recognize me on the street only when I appear in projects like 'Troll Factory'."
Kim Sung Cheol
During the interview, Kim Sung Cheol mentioned Kim Go-eun, who went to Korea National University of Arts and studied Drama the same year as him.

Kim Go-eun's latest film, 'Exhuma' has been hugely successful, attracting a staggering 9.45 million audience in Korea by March 19.

Kim Sung Cheol expressed his admiration for the film's success, stating, "I can't help but feel envious of the success of 'Exhuma'. I hope our movie will be a hit as well. I'd be happy and grateful."

When asked if he had congratulated the actress with a text message, Kim Sung Cheol grinned and said, "I'm going to contact her when the movie reaches the 10-million-viewer mark."
Kim Sung Cheol
Kim Sung Cheol is celebrating his tenth year as an actor this year.

When asked how he feels about his decade in the industry, the actor said, "It makes me think how hard I have worked so far. However, I don't reflect on my past projects much. For me, those are just proof of my efforts. I try to focus on facing the present moment and avoid dwelling on the past or worrying about the future."

Meanwhile, 'Troll Factory' is set to premiere on March 27.
Kim Sung Cheol
(Credit= ACEMAKER MOVIE WORKS, SHOWBOX)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
