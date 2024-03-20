뉴스
[SBS Star] "We Both Are Shy People" Kim Soo Hyun Reveals How He & Jung Hae In Became Friends
Actor Kim Soo Hyun shared how he and fellow actor Jung Hae In became friends.

On the March 19 episode of the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2', Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, and Park Sung Hoon of tvN's drama 'Queen of Tears' guested.

During the show, Kim Soo Hyun shared his typical day-off routine: "I go to the gym. It can make an entire day slip away."

The actor also mentioned that he used to enjoy bowling, but now he is more into golf.

The host, comedian Jang Do-yeon, asked Kim Soo Hyun if he spends free time with his friend Jung Hae In, who previously sent a coffee truck to the 'Queen of Tears' filming location for Kim Soo Hyun.

"Yes, we do. When we're both available, we play golf together and grab a drink afterward.", the actor replied.
Park Sung Hoon asked, "But you and Jung Hae In haven't worked together yet, right?"

Kim Soo Hyun nodded and opened up about how he became friends with Jung Hae In, even though he had never worked with the actor on a project.

"A couple of years ago, I visited the Netflix's series 'D.P.' set where Hae In was filming.", the actor shared and explained, "A newly debuted actor from my agency was on the series, so I went there to show support."
"Hae In and I are both shy people. While we were having an awkward conversation, like, 'Oh, you enjoy playing golf...', the director noticed us and asked, 'Hey, what's happening? You both are the same age. Why don't you become friends?'.", Kim Soo Hyun recounted, adding he and Jung Hae In exchanged phone numbers that day.

"Two days later, he reached out and asked me to play golf with him.", the actor said; according to him, golf helped him become friends with Jung Hae In.

"So we went to play golf together. At the time, I was still relatively new to the sport. My golf skills were pretty bad, but it actually was nice that day since I got to ask Hae In for advice.", the actor commented, revealing that they have been friends ever since.
(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'holyhaein' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
