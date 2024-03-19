[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNG HA Thanks Jay Park for Hiring All Her Staff from Her Previous Agency

On March 18, CHUNG HA featured in singer-songwriter group Cho Hyun-ah's YouTube show "Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah."
During the two stars' conversation, CHUNG HA spoke about her current agency More Vision, led by Jay Park.
The singer said, "Jay Park employed all the people I had been working with for a long time, from my previous agency, so I didn't have much difficulty adapting to the new one. I feel really grateful to him for that."
In particular, CHUNG HA stated, "There was a recent moment when I almost cried."
She shared a story afterward, saying, "One of the directors recently sent me a text asking, 'CHUNG HA, what do you think about doing this?' I replied, 'I feel a bit pressured to do that for these reasons. I would be happy to do it in the future, when I have enough time to prepare for it. I think that would work better for me.' He/she responded, "Okay, thank you for sharing that with me. I'll make sure that everything goes that way.'"
"I was just walking then, but I couldn't help but cry. I felt so thankful. The director probably doesn't even know how much his/her text moved me. I rely a lot on my hair and makeup stylists, manager and dancers. I don't think I could have come this far without them," she added, shedding tears.
Back in October 2023, CHUNG HA joined Jay Park's More Vision; she was with her debut agency MNH Entertainment until April 2023.
(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, 'moresojuplease' Instagram)
(SBS Star)