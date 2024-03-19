[SBS Star] Lee Yu Bi Explains Her Outfit that Stole the Attention at Lee Dain♥Lee Seung Gi's Wedding

On March 19, a preview of the upcoming episode of SBS' television show 'Strong Heart VS' was released.
In the clip, Lee Yu Bi talked about when her clothing at her sister's wedding ceremony had gained negative reactions; with a bitter smile, she said, "I really wanted to talk about it."
Lee Yu Bi appeared at the joyous occasion sporting an all-pink outfit, carrying a pink purse, and wearing a headband; after the photo of the wedding was released, some people criticized Lee Yu Bi for stealing the spotlight from the bride with an eye-catching outfit.
However, Lee Yu Bi made it clear that Lee Dain was the one who chose the outfit.
"My sister wanted to buy me an outfit for the ceremony. So I told her to purchase whatever she wanted me to wear and proceeded to film for a drama. Afterward, she sent me a picture of the pink outfit, saying, 'Look what I've got! I think it would look so great on you. You can have it exchanged if the size is wrong.'. I told her I'll wear those to her wedding and thanked her.", she explained.
"Knowing that I had to rush to the wedding venue as soon as the filming ended, I readily wore the pink outfit when filming scenes that day. I only changed the wig getting out of the set. The purse I was carrying was the same one I used in the drama.", she added.
"When the ceremony was over, the wedding photos were released. People started saying that I wore that outfit to deliberately steal all the attention on my sister's wedding day. I was so surprised, like, 'What the hell?'.", Lee Yu Bi said, expressing how she felt about the situation.
"There were so many reports about my outfit for several days after the wedding.", she recalled, chuckling as she shared, "I jokingly told my sister, 'I'll make you wear an evening dress at my wedding'."
(SBS Star)