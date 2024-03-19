뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Yu Bi Explains Her Outfit that Stole the Attention at Lee Dain♥Lee Seung Gi's Wedding
[SBS Star] Lee Yu Bi Explains Her Outfit that Stole the Attention at Lee Dain♥Lee Seung Gi's Wedding

Published 2024.03.19 18:02
[SBS Star] Lee Yu Bi Explains Her Outfit that Stole the Attention at Lee Dain♥Lee Seung Gi's Wedding
Actress Lee Yu Bi shared the story behind the pink outfit she donned at her younger sister, actress Lee Dain's wedding to singer/actor Lee Seung Gi.

On March 19, a preview of the upcoming episode of SBS' television show 'Strong Heart VS' was released.

In the clip, Lee Yu Bi talked about when her clothing at her sister's wedding ceremony had gained negative reactions; with a bitter smile, she said, "I really wanted to talk about it."
Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi had a wedding ceremony on April 4 last year.

Lee Yu Bi appeared at the joyous occasion sporting an all-pink outfit, carrying a pink purse, and wearing a headband; after the photo of the wedding was released, some people criticized Lee Yu Bi for stealing the spotlight from the bride with an eye-catching outfit.

However, Lee Yu Bi made it clear that Lee Dain was the one who chose the outfit.

"My sister wanted to buy me an outfit for the ceremony. So I told her to purchase whatever she wanted me to wear and proceeded to film for a drama. Afterward, she sent me a picture of the pink outfit, saying, 'Look what I've got! I think it would look so great on you. You can have it exchanged if the size is wrong.'. I told her I'll wear those to her wedding and thanked her.", she explained.
The actress revealed that she was in the midst of shooting SBS' drama 'The Escape of the Seven' on the day of her sister's wedding, "We were in the final stages of its first season and were incredibly busy. I wore a wig for my character that day, and there was no time to get my hair done for the wedding. The wig was very distinctive, so I couldn't keep wearing it. I decided to wear the most ordinary-looking wig from the props for my character, but it kept moving, so I had to put on a hairband to keep it in place."

"Knowing that I had to rush to the wedding venue as soon as the filming ended, I readily wore the pink outfit when filming scenes that day. I only changed the wig getting out of the set. The purse I was carrying was the same one I used in the drama.", she added.

"When the ceremony was over, the wedding photos were released. People started saying that I wore that outfit to deliberately steal all the attention on my sister's wedding day. I was so surprised, like, 'What the hell?'.", Lee Yu Bi said, expressing how she felt about the situation.
"The criticism surrounding the outfit was mainly aimed at its vibrant pink color. Actually, my sister had a specific vision in mind; the groom's guests wearing blue attires, and her side of the guests wearing pink ones. That's why she had chosen that outfit for me."

"There were so many reports about my outfit for several days after the wedding.", she recalled, chuckling as she shared, "I jokingly told my sister, 'I'll make you wear an evening dress at my wedding'."
(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지