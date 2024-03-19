[SBS Star] Son Suk-ku Talks about Being on Jang Do-yeon's Show After Mentioning Her as His Ideal Type

이미지 확대하기

Actor Son Suk-ku talked about his recent appearance on comedian Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show, which marked their first meeting after he mentioned her as his ideal type of woman.On March 18, the YouTube show 'Zzanbro' released a new episode featuring Son Suk-ku, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Dong-hwi, and Hong Kyung of the upcoming film 'Troll Factory' as guests.While they were chatting and drinking, the host, entertainer Shin Dong-yeob, asked Son Suk-ku if he had appeared on Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show, 'Salon Drip'; "I was on the show last week.", the actor replied.Son Suk-ku said he started calling Jang Do-yeon 'Jang-sunbae', explaining, "While I was on the show, I asked what to call her, and she suggested 'Jang-sunbae'.""Many have been asking you to appear on 'Salon Drip' and clearly tell what's happening between you and Jang Do-yeon.", Shin Dong-yeob said, acknowledging the public's attention surrounding the two.In April last year, Son Suk-ku mentioned Jang Do-yeon as his ideal type of woman on TV CHOSUN's television show 'Gourmet Mukbang Trip', hosted by cartoonist Huh Young-man; since then, many have been wishing the actor to appear on Jang Do-yeon's show."I was on 'Gourmet Mukbang Trip' because I am a huge fan of Huh Young-man's cartoon.", Son Suk-ku remarked, "During our conversation over a meal during the show, he asked me what kind of woman I like. I told him I'm attracted to funny and cheerful people, mentioning Jang Do-yeon sunbae. I didn't expect it to be such a hot issue. The situation is getting out of hand.""Jang Do-yeon might have planned everything and paid people to make it happen.", Shin Dong-yeob jokingly added, causing Son Suk-ku to burst into laughter.The actor then detailed his experience on Jang Do-yeon's show, "To give my brief take on our meeting, it appears that she may be feeling a bit pressured.""Even though it's a joke, being associated with a male actor in this manner can be uncomfortable for a female TV personality, as there's the fear of upsetting the actor's fans. Although most fans aren't that way, there are always a few.", Sing Dong-yeob remarked.Meanwhile, the episode of Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show where Son suk-ku guested was released on March 12 and quickly went viral for the chemistry the two showed in the video.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)