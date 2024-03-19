뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Shares Why He & Anna Park Have Been Living Without a Wedding
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Shares Why He & Anna Park Have Been Living Without a Wedding

Published 2024.03.19 14:06 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Shares Why He & Anna Park Have Been Living Without a Wedding
Park Joo-ho, a former national football player, revealed reasons why he and his wife Anna Park have been living without a wedding ceremony for over 10 years.

On March 19 episode of SBS' television show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," Park Joo-ho joined as a guest. 

On this day, Park Joo-ho expressed his ambition for a regular position on "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny." 

He said, "When I'm on the show with my kids, I let them be the center of attention, so I tend to avoid saying much. But, to be honest with you, I actually really enjoy talking."

He continued, "My main drive for securing a permanent spot on any shows is my daughter Na-eun," explaining, "Every time I land a regular spot on a show, she adds a heart next to my name. I currently have two hearts. I feel like Na-eun is telling me to work harder to earn my hearts from her." 
Park Joo-ho
To his remark, the hosts commented, "Well, there should be something special about you in order for you to become a fixed member of our show. Do you have anything special for us?"

Park Joo-ho responded, "Well, I can't promise you anything, but there's a possibility that we will have our fourth child. I'm simply saying that it's possible though, it's not like it's happening for real." 
Park Joo-ho
After that, Park Joo-ho told the hosts why he has not had a wedding ceremony, saying, "It's not because of me. It's Anna who didn't want it." 

He went on, "At first, I thought she was just saying, so I prepared flowers and a ring. But we fought over that. She truly dislikes things like that. At that time, she was like, 'Seriously, don't do it. I hate this kind of stuff.' So, I stopped doing romantic stuff for her completely. So, I don't even celebrate her birthdays." 

He added, "My wife always tells me, 'Wedding ceremonies hold no significance. If our relationship were to end, they would hold no value, but living a fulfilling life together is what matters.'"
Park Joo-ho
Park Joo-ho married Anna Park in 2010; they have three children―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo. 

(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, 'mrsannapark' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지