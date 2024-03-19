[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Shares Why He & Anna Park Have Been Living Without a Wedding

On March 19 episode of SBS' television show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," Park Joo-ho joined as a guest.
On this day, Park Joo-ho expressed his ambition for a regular position on "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."
He said, "When I'm on the show with my kids, I let them be the center of attention, so I tend to avoid saying much. But, to be honest with you, I actually really enjoy talking."
He continued, "My main drive for securing a permanent spot on any shows is my daughter Na-eun," explaining, "Every time I land a regular spot on a show, she adds a heart next to my name. I currently have two hearts. I feel like Na-eun is telling me to work harder to earn my hearts from her."
Park Joo-ho responded, "Well, I can't promise you anything, but there's a possibility that we will have our fourth child. I'm simply saying that it's possible though, it's not like it's happening for real."
He went on, "At first, I thought she was just saying, so I prepared flowers and a ring. But we fought over that. She truly dislikes things like that. At that time, she was like, 'Seriously, don't do it. I hate this kind of stuff.' So, I stopped doing romantic stuff for her completely. So, I don't even celebrate her birthdays."
He added, "My wife always tells me, 'Wedding ceremonies hold no significance. If our relationship were to end, they would hold no value, but living a fulfilling life together is what matters.'"
(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, 'mrsannapark' Instagram)
(SBS Star)