[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Shares Why He & Anna Park Have Been Living Without a Wedding

Park Joo-ho, a former national football player, revealed reasons why he and his wife Anna Park have been living without a wedding ceremony for over 10 years.On March 19 episode of SBS' television show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," Park Joo-ho joined as a guest.On this day, Park Joo-ho expressed his ambition for a regular position on "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."He said, "When I'm on the show with my kids, I let them be the center of attention, so I tend to avoid saying much. But, to be honest with you, I actually really enjoy talking."He continued, "My main drive for securing a permanent spot on any shows is my daughter Na-eun," explaining, "Every time I land a regular spot on a show, she adds a heart next to my name. I currently have two hearts. I feel like Na-eun is telling me to work harder to earn my hearts from her."To his remark, the hosts commented, "Well, there should be something special about you in order for you to become a fixed member of our show. Do you have anything special for us?"Park Joo-ho responded, "Well, I can't promise you anything, but there's a possibility that we will have our fourth child. I'm simply saying that it's possible though, it's not like it's happening for real."After that, Park Joo-ho told the hosts why he has not had a wedding ceremony, saying, "It's not because of me. It's Anna who didn't want it."He went on, "At first, I thought she was just saying, so I prepared flowers and a ring. But we fought over that. She truly dislikes things like that. At that time, she was like, 'Seriously, don't do it. I hate this kind of stuff.' So, I stopped doing romantic stuff for her completely. So, I don't even celebrate her birthdays."He added, "My wife always tells me, 'Wedding ceremonies hold no significance. If our relationship were to end, they would hold no value, but living a fulfilling life together is what matters.'"Park Joo-ho married Anna Park in 2010; they have three children―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo.(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, 'mrsannapark' Instagram)(SBS Star)