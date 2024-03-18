뉴스
[SBS Star] WENDY Speaks About the Time She Made 'Unemotional' Kang Ho-dong Cry
Published 2024.03.18
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member WENDY shared that she once made entertainer Kang Ho-dong cry. 

On March 18 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show "Radio Show," hosted by entertainer Park Myung-soo, WENDY joined as a guest. 

While they were talking together, Park Myung-soo asked WENDY about something he had heard. 

He asked, "So, I heard that you made Kang Ho-dong cry in the past. He almost never cries. But you made him cry? I'm surprised. What's the real story behind his tears? As far as I'm aware, you said something to him that touched his heart." 
WENDY
Blushing a little, WENDY answered, "I mean, it wasn't like I said something really special. What happened was that we appeared on a show together. During the filming, he was so nice to me." 

The K-pop star continued, "He wasn't just nice when the cameras were rolling, you know. Even when all cameras were off, he took such great care of me. He was nice for real. And I saw kindness in his eyes. They radiated warmth."

She went on, "I really wanted to tell him that, but it seemed a bit rude for me to make that kind of comment to such big sunbae-nim. I had to in the end though. So, I went up to him and told him how I felt about him. I just said that I could really feel that you are a good person, and I wanted to tell you because I wanted to give you strength." 

She added, "It was right then he told me that he was on the verge of bursting into tears." 
WENDY
To this, Park Myung-soo commented, "Oh, really? How do you feel about me then?"

WENDY replied, "You actually remind me of my dad. You seem disinterested, but you are in fact very caring. My dad is like that. I don't know if that's the reason, but I feel like you're a warmhearted person." 

With a shy smile, Park Myung-soo responded, "Yeah, I am pretty warmhearted. You're right." 
WENDY
(Credit= KBS Cool FM Radio Show, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star)  
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
