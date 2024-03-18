[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Recalls the Time Lee Kwang Soo Accidentally Admitted Talking Behind Her Back

이미지 확대하기

Actress Song Ji-hyo recalled how surprised actor Lee Kwang Soo was when she jokingly told him to stop talking behind her back.On the March 17 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast members, entertainer Yu Jae Seok, entertainer Ji Suk-jin, singer Kim Jong-kook, singer HAHA, comedian Yang Sechan, and Song Ji-hyo, visited a teahouse with 40 years of history.As the members sat down, a fun mission they were to play there unfolded.They had to call someone they knew, say a specific message only, and then end the call; the goal was to complete the task without getting a call back within 30 seconds.As the members discussed what to say on the phone, Yang Sechan suggested, "How about, 'So, you've been talking behind my back?', and then hanging up right away?""But what if they call you back and apologize?", HAHA quipped, pointing out the possibility of accidentally discovering that the person on the phone has been gossiping about them.While everyone else laughed at HAHA's joke, Song Ji-hyo commented, "It happened to me in real life.""I once randomly told Lee Kwang Soo, 'Hey, stop talking behind my back.'. Then, he was like, 'Listen, it wasn't like that...'.", she said, bursting into laughter."And you were asking that as a joke?", Yang Sechan asked, to which Song Ji-hyo replied, "Yes! I guess he was so surprised and didn't know what to say.", chuckling again.Once the members decided what to say on the phone, Yu Jae Seok went first, dialing Lee Kwang Soo's number.However, the actor did not pick up the phone; "I think he noticed why you were calling since he knows we film this show on Mondays.", HAHA playfully told Yu Jae Seok, suggesting that Lee Kwang Soo was avoiding the call."He would have answered if it was producer Na Young-seok on the line...", Kim Jong-kook played along with HAHA's joke, leaving everyone laughing.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)