뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choo Ja Hyun Sends Kim Hye Soo a Big Thanks for What She Did for Her During Shooting
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Choo Ja Hyun Sends Kim Hye Soo a Big Thanks for What She Did for Her During Shooting

Published 2024.03.18 17:08 View Count
[SBS Star] Choo Ja Hyun Sends Kim Hye Soo a Big Thanks for What She Did for Her During Shooting
Actress Choo Ja Hyun expressed her huge gratitude to another actress Kim Hye Soo for what did for her during her shooting. 

On March 18, Choo Ja Hyun had an interview with the press to speak about her upcoming movie "While You Were Asleep" (literal translation). 

During the talk with the reporters, Choo Ja Hyun discussed how her close celebrities showed their support to her while she was busy filming the movie. 
Choo Ja Hyun
Choo Ja Hyun shared, "I have immense love for Kim Hye Soo. During movie shoots, the crew typically arranges for a food truck to cater on set. But due to our movie's tight budget, we were lacking in side dishes and extras. Knowing this, Kim Hye Soo sent over a fully loaded food truck, which truly amazed everyone there. She sent us so much food!" 

She went on to say, "Han Ji Min and Han Hyo Joo also surprised me with snack trucks. I felt deeply grateful. Kim Hye Soo, Han Ji Min and Han Hyo Joo are truly cherished members of my circle of friends. They're like goddesses to me. Their thoughtful gestures with those food and snack trucks lifted my spirits."
Choo Ja Hyun
Furthermore, Choo Ja Hyun voiced her gratitude towards Kim Hye Soo's unwavering loyalty, expressing, "Kim Hye Soo actually couldn't come to the VIP premiere, because she was filming a drama in Gyeongju then. On that day, she sent me a long text message." 

She continued, "I told her that it was okay, but Kim Hye Soo insisted on promoting my movie on her Instagram. She's incredible like that." 

After that, Choo Ja Hyun smiled and added that Han Ji Min also could not make it to the VIP premiere due to her flight schedule, but came to the after-party, and Han Hyo Joo video-called her as she was filming in Japan; they both showed great support for her new movie in the middle of their hectic lives. 
Choo Ja Hyun
(Credit= 'hs_kim_95' Instagram, BH Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지