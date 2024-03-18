[SBS Star] Choo Ja Hyun Sends Kim Hye Soo a Big Thanks for What She Did for Her During Shooting

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Choo Ja Hyun expressed her huge gratitude to another actress Kim Hye Soo for what did for her during her shooting.On March 18, Choo Ja Hyun had an interview with the press to speak about her upcoming movie "While You Were Asleep" (literal translation).During the talk with the reporters, Choo Ja Hyun discussed how her close celebrities showed their support to her while she was busy filming the movie.Choo Ja Hyun shared, "I have immense love for Kim Hye Soo. During movie shoots, the crew typically arranges for a food truck to cater on set. But due to our movie's tight budget, we were lacking in side dishes and extras. Knowing this, Kim Hye Soo sent over a fully loaded food truck, which truly amazed everyone there. She sent us so much food!"She went on to say, "Han Ji Min and Han Hyo Joo also surprised me with snack trucks. I felt deeply grateful. Kim Hye Soo, Han Ji Min and Han Hyo Joo are truly cherished members of my circle of friends. They're like goddesses to me. Their thoughtful gestures with those food and snack trucks lifted my spirits."Furthermore, Choo Ja Hyun voiced her gratitude towards Kim Hye Soo's unwavering loyalty, expressing, "Kim Hye Soo actually couldn't come to the VIP premiere, because she was filming a drama in Gyeongju then. On that day, she sent me a long text message."She continued, "I told her that it was okay, but Kim Hye Soo insisted on promoting my movie on her Instagram. She's incredible like that."After that, Choo Ja Hyun smiled and added that Han Ji Min also could not make it to the VIP premiere due to her flight schedule, but came to the after-party, and Han Hyo Joo video-called her as she was filming in Japan; they both showed great support for her new movie in the middle of their hectic lives.(Credit= 'hs_kim_95' Instagram, BH Entertainment)(SBS Star)