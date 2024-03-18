[SBS Star] Choo Ja Hyun Sends Kim Hye Soo a Big Thanks for What She Did for Her During Shooting

On March 18, Choo Ja Hyun had an interview with the press to speak about her upcoming movie "While You Were Asleep" (literal translation).
During the talk with the reporters, Choo Ja Hyun discussed how her close celebrities showed their support to her while she was busy filming the movie.
She went on to say, "Han Ji Min and Han Hyo Joo also surprised me with snack trucks. I felt deeply grateful. Kim Hye Soo, Han Ji Min and Han Hyo Joo are truly cherished members of my circle of friends. They're like goddesses to me. Their thoughtful gestures with those food and snack trucks lifted my spirits."
She continued, "I told her that it was okay, but Kim Hye Soo insisted on promoting my movie on her Instagram. She's incredible like that."
After that, Choo Ja Hyun smiled and added that Han Ji Min also could not make it to the VIP premiere due to her flight schedule, but came to the after-party, and Han Hyo Joo video-called her as she was filming in Japan; they both showed great support for her new movie in the middle of their hectic lives.
(SBS Star)