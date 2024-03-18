뉴스
[SBS Star] Joo Won Shares Why His Ex-Girlfriends Told Him They Were Sick of Him
[SBS Star] Joo Won Shares Why His Ex-Girlfriends Told Him They Were Sick of Him

Published 2024.03.18

Actor Joo Won opened up about why his ex-girlfriends said they were sick of him.

On March 17 episode of SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy," Joo Won made a guest appearance. 

During the conversation, the hosts pointed out that Joo Won's real-life persona contrasts with his on-screen charisma.

Despite displaying charisma in his projects, Joo Won is known to be a bit of a baby at home, the hosts noted with laughter.

Laughing, Joo Won agreed and stated, "Yeah, I only have one other sibling and he's also a guy. So, at home, I tried to become a son who is almost like a daughter." 

He continued, "If I'm being honest here, I still like to touch my mom's fat. I especially like touching fat on her cheeks and belly." 

After that, Joo Won was asked about his dating style, to which he revealed that he tends to express his feelings excessively, which often leads women to grow tired of him.

Joo Won explained, "I think it's because I express too much of my feelings to them. I also express them too often. I'm constantly like, 'You're so beautiful,' 'I love you' and more. I say this like 20 to 30 times a day." 

He resumed, "You know, when you're on the phone with them, you would only tell them you love them at the end of the call, right? But I often told them I loved them in between calls."

The hosts expressed understanding, saying, "Oh, we understand why your girlfriends got sick of you. For most people, that would be too much." 

Nodding, Joo Won commented, "Yeah, I know. But I didn't know that at the time. When I was young, I believed there was nothing wrong with being that expressive." 

Then, the hosts comforted him by saying, "Well, there are definitely people who would be fond of that sort of dating style, so don't worry."
 


(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
