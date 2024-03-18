[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Says Her Ideal Day Will Always Include Having Dinner with Her Husband & Children

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jun Ji Hyun shared that having dinner with her husband and children is one of the activities that make up her ideal day.On March 18, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR released Jun Ji Hyun's interview and photos for their April issue.During this interview, Jun Ji Hyun discussed her identities as actress Jun Ji Hyun and ordinary Jun Ji Hyun.The first question of this interview about her dual identities was, "How do you maintain balance with your identity as an actress?"Jun Ji Hyun replied, "There's a clear distinction between when I'm working and when I'm not as an actress. However, the switch as an actress is always on in my mind."She continued, "When I encounter certain moments in life, I naturally connect them with acting, pondering what emotions might accompany them. I see my profession as being chosen by others rather than something I choose myself. So, I can't easily turn off that switch."Then, the magazine staff mentioned her past remark where she mentioned that she would not be bound by the past or the future because she would act for her whole life.When asked if this sentiment still holds true after some time has passed, she said, "It still does. That's why rather than being tied to the past or the future, I want to showcase the current me."After that, she was asked what her ideal day would be in a manner typical of Jun Ji Hyun, and she answered, "I'd start by exercising, meeting up with friends, savoring delicious food, then having a cozy family dinner at home with my husband and kids, and winding down by selecting a good show on OTT before bedtime."With a smile, the actress added, "I think that's the kind of day that truly reflects who I am."Jun Ji Hyun tied the knot with businessman Choi Jun-hyuk in 2012, whom she has known since elementary school.They have two sons; Won-woo and Pyeong-woo, who were born in 2016 and 2018.(Credit= SBS Entertaiment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'harpersbazaarkorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)