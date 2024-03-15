뉴스
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL YOOA Confesses that She Used to Have Low Self-Esteem
Published 2024.03.15
YOOA of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL admitted to having struggled with low self-esteem in the past.

Recently, YOOA sat down for an interview with the press for her solo album "Borderline." 

During this interview, YOOA discussed her experience as a K-pop star while grappling with low self-esteem.

"I used to have low self-esteem; I lacked confidence. There were many timid aspects about myself. Being part of the K-pop industry, you're constantly exposed to rumors and assessment from both the public and industry insiders. I constantly reminded myself not to get swept away by them and completely lose myself." 
YOOA
When asked how she maintained a sense of self amidst external pressures, YOOA started off her answer by stating, "I believed that for significant changes to occur, one must delve into worries and doubts." 

The K-pop star carried on with her explanation, "There were many days when I felt inadequate and upset. I cried a lot on those days. There were moments when I fell into a dilemma, thinking, 'I love dancing, but I'm too scared to dance in front of people now.' But in the end, I think those experiences became the driving force that helped me overcome everything."

With a smile, she added, "Those moments felt frightening, and left a mark on my heart. However, I want to commend myself for overcoming them and say, 'Good job. That is how you've come this far.'"
YOOA
Debuted as a member of OH MY GIRL in April 2015, YOOA garnered attention for her doll-like facial features, exceptional body proportions and unique vocal color. 

In September 2020, she embarked on her solo promotions; "Borderline" is her third album as a soloist. 
YOOA
(Credit= 'yoo__sha' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
