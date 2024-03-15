뉴스
Published 2024.03.15 18:00 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Says, "I Think It's Greedy to Want Both a Comfortable Life & a Lead Role"
Actress Han Ji Min shared her honest opinions about the pressure the actors feel when playing a lead role and the responsibilities she thinks the lead actors should possess.

On March 14, the YouTube channel 'PDC' released a video featuring Han Ji Min reflecting on her career.

During the show, the producer of the show mentioned the potential pressures the actors might feel when playing lead roles in a drama or film.

Han Ji Min nodded, acknowledging that the pressure exists; she then began to share her thoughts on the matter.

"Even so, we get paid so much for it. I think one has to do the work as much as they are paid.", the actress commented.

Han Ji Min continued, "I don't think an actor who can't handle the pressure of their job and tries to avoid it while being paid enough could keep their place in the industry, taking leading roles."
Han Ji Min
"That's what I think. Every job can be tough.", Han Ji Min said, adding, "Certainly, there are countless inconveniences that come as your face becomes known to the public. But doesn't this job involve getting your face out there? We need to win the love from the public."

"If someone wants to live a comfortable life and also play lead roles at the same time, I think it's greedy.", Han Ji Min remarked.

On the pressure that lead actors experience, the actress said, "I think it's a natural occurrence. You will have greater responsibilities as you take on more significant roles."

She went on, "I think when things get tough, one should be like, 'Of course, it's hard.', instead of, 'Oh, no. Playing the lead role is so hard'. I mean, the position is supposed to be challenging."

"When I take on a lead role, the desire to do a good job, the pressure, and the sense of responsibility weighs heavily on me. I think many actors in that position would feel the same way.", Han Ji Min added.
Han Ji Min

(Credit= '피디씨 by PDC' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
