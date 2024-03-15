[SBS Star] "In My 26-Year Career, I've Always Been..." Lee Hyo-ri Gets Candid about Her Singing Skills

이미지 확대하기

At comedian Jeong Ho Chul's wedding, singer Lee Hyo-ri did something she had never done before in her 26 years of career.The March 14 episode of comedian Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show 'Zzanbro!' followed Jeong Ho Chul, the co-host of 'Zzanbro!', on his wedding day.Jeong Ho Chul recently tied the knot with Lee Hye-ji, a fellow comedian; after the ceremony was live-streamed on 'Zzanbro!' YouTube channel, the recent episode showed some behind-the-scenes moments from the wedding.Before the ceremony started, Shin Dong-yeob, who agreed to host the wedding, greeted the guests and the bride and groom's families."I'm getting emotional here. Our wedding became a huge event thanks to Shin Dong-yeob. I really appreciate it.", Jeong Ho Chul said to the camera.As the ceremony began, actress Ha Jiwon, who promised Jeong Ho Chul to officiate his wedding when she appeared on 'Zzanbro!', stood before the bride and groom; "I'm asking all of you here with way more life experiences than I to excuse me, a young, unmarried person, taking on the important role of officiating this wedding.", she humbly said."I hope you will always be there for each other. I can picture the two of you rising higher and shining brighter in the future. I'm sending my infinite blessings to these two who are becoming one today. Wishing you a happy marriage where you can tell each other about your day over a drink every night.", she remarked, and everyone in the venue gave enthusiastic applause to her speech.Another star came to grace the occasion, and it was Lee Hyo-ri; "They are broadcasting this now, but that doesn't matter. Today, the most important people here are the bride and groom, and now I'm going to sing for them.", she said.Lee Hyo-ri chose to sing singer Kim Dong Ryul's 'Thanks', adding, "I'm not really confident in this song, but I'll try my best. I'm thrilled to have the chance to express my genuine congratulations to the couple through a song on this joyous occasion."After singing the song, Lee Hyo-ri chuckled and said, "Actually, this is my first time singing a ballad with a piano in 26 years of singing career.""I've always been using dancing to mask any shortcomings. But today, I wanted to convey how happy I am for the couple just with my voice."; the singer's candid words received a loud cheer from the crowd."I'm married, and I've been thoroughly enjoying the experience. It has been so unbelievably amazing that I sometimes wonder how different my life would have been if I hadn't gotten married. That's how I feel about marriage, and I wanted to share it with you two.", the singer added, giving her blessings to the couple.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' 'MBCkpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)