[SBS Star] 'IU Fan' Kim Sejeong Tells Why She Cleared Her Schedule For a Specific Day in September

K-pop artist Kim Sejeong, famously a big fan of another K-pop artist IU, expressed her desire to attend IU's upcoming encore concert in Seoul.On March 13, Kim Sejeong had a live stream on Weverse, the online fan community.While talking to her fans, the singer revealed that she missed IU's latest concert because she was traveling abroad when the concert was on."As everyone does, I planned the trip well in advance, booking the flight ticket and everything. Then, MINA mentioned IU's concert and asked if I would join her. And what do you know! Those were the days when I wasn't available!!", Kim Sejeong exclaimed, clutching her head."Thankfully, I heard there will be an encore concert. I have already told my agency about it. I told them, 'PLEASE don't schedule anything for that day. Please, not on that day.', to avoid any troubles that might prevent me from attending the concert.", Kim Sejeong remarked, sharing that she had cleared her schedule for IU's encore concert, which is about six months away."I can't believe I missed her concert!", Kim Sejeong exclaimed.It is well-known that Kim Sejeong is one of the biggest IU fans in the industry.Last year, the singer made a memorable appearance on IU's YouTube show; Kim Sejeong's reaction upon meeting her star garnered attention, as she burst into tears during a 10-second eye contact with IU.Kim Sejeong also mentioned how much IU means to her on KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House': "When I was on a music show, our waiting rooms were next to each other. Even though we couldn't meet face-to-face, we were able to exchange our albums. As soon as I received hers, tears started flowing. That's when it really hit me that I had made my debut."On March 2, 3, 9, and 10, IU kicked off her first world tour with a concert at the KSPO Dome, Songpa district, Seoul.During her March 10 concert, the singer announced plans for an encore concert in Seoul on September 21 and 22.As Kim Sejeong revealed that she cleared her schedule for IU's upcoming encore concert, online users were impressed by her dedication and called her a true IU fan.(Credit= Weverse, '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube, 'clean_0828' 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)