[SBS Star] Son Tae-young Recalls Getting Extremely Upset with Kwon Sang-woo During Her First Pregnancy

Actress Son Tae-young reminisced about a time she felt particularly upset with her husband actor Kwon Sang-woo during her first pregnancy.On March 13, Son Tae-young updated her YouTube with a new video.In this video, Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo were seen going to different Korean restaurants in New Jersey, the United States.At the first restaurant, they ordered a beef hotpot along with tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes).After tasting tteokbokki, Kwon Sang-woo said, "Every time I eat tteokbokki, memories flood back."Son Tae-young laughed and commented, "No, not again! Why do I feel like I know which memory you're about to bring up?"Lightly laughing, Kwon Sang-woo looked at the camera and stated, "Everyone, listen. When Son Tae-young was pregnant with our first child, I made tteokbokki for her at home. We had tteokbokki on the carpet. And I had a glass of wine with it. But Son Tae-young accidentally knocked over my wine glass on the carpet, spilling wine everywhere."To this, Son Tae-young said, "Right before I spilled his wine, he actually warned me, 'Be careful. It looks like you might spill it.'"Kwon Sang-woo continued the story, "Even though she heard that warning, she just spilled it like that. I was only gone for like a few minutes, but she spilled it again. At that time, I think she was surprised that she tipped over my wine glass despite the warning. She got very upset with me."In response, Son Tae-young jokingly complained, "Yeah, I was! Since you made a pregnant woman sit on the carpet, and you felt sorry for the carpet because I spilled wine on it! That was really mean of you!"Kwon Sang-woo responded, "Well, I had to clean everything up, you know!"Then, the couple laughed together, thinking back to the moment.Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo tied the knot in September 2008.They are parents to two children: Rook-hee, born in February 2009, and Ri-ho, born in January 2015.(Credit= 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube)(SBS Star)