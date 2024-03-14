[SBS Star] Son Tae-young Recalls Getting Extremely Upset with Kwon Sang-woo During Her First Pregnancy

On March 13, Son Tae-young updated her YouTube with a new video.
In this video, Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo were seen going to different Korean restaurants in New Jersey, the United States.
After tasting tteokbokki, Kwon Sang-woo said, "Every time I eat tteokbokki, memories flood back."
Son Tae-young laughed and commented, "No, not again! Why do I feel like I know which memory you're about to bring up?"
To this, Son Tae-young said, "Right before I spilled his wine, he actually warned me, 'Be careful. It looks like you might spill it.'"
Kwon Sang-woo continued the story, "Even though she heard that warning, she just spilled it like that. I was only gone for like a few minutes, but she spilled it again. At that time, I think she was surprised that she tipped over my wine glass despite the warning. She got very upset with me."
In response, Son Tae-young jokingly complained, "Yeah, I was! Since you made a pregnant woman sit on the carpet, and you felt sorry for the carpet because I spilled wine on it! That was really mean of you!"
Kwon Sang-woo responded, "Well, I had to clean everything up, you know!"
Then, the couple laughed together, thinking back to the moment.
Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo tied the knot in September 2008.
They are parents to two children: Rook-hee, born in February 2009, and Ri-ho, born in January 2015.
(Credit= 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube)
