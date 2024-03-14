[SBS Star] "I Said..." '43' Kong Hyo-jin's Mom Shares Her Initial Reaction to '33' Son-In-Law Kevin Oh

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kong Hyo-jin's mother revealed how she reacted when she found out about her daughter's relationship with singer-songwriter Kevin Oh, who is ten years younger than the actress.Kong Hyo-jin's mother, Kim Ok-ran, guested on the March 13 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block'.Kim Ok-ran is the head of the board for 'Foodcar of Love' (literal translation), a non-profit organization providing food to those in need; she revealed that she has been volunteering with the organization for two decades.Kim Ok-ran talked with the hosts, entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, and Kong Hyo-jin joined them in the studio to show her support for her mother.During the show, Kim Ok-ran revealed how she reacted when Kong Hyo-jin first told her about Kevin Oh."At first, I didn't know how much their age difference was. When Hyo-jin told me she was seeing someone, I said, 'Oh, really? Good for you.'.""'He's a bit younger than I', Hyo-jin said. 'A three- or four-year age difference is nothing.', I replied. When she said it's a little more than that, I responded, 'Well, a five- or six-year age difference is fine, too.'. But then she said, 'A little bit more than that.'. I was like, 'Are you out of your mind?'.", Kim Ok-ran recounted, making everyone in the studio laugh out loud.Kim Ok-ran continued, "But now, I couldn't be happier with him as my son-in-law. He's just so sweet. I would have regretted it a lot if I had opposed their marriage because of their age difference.""My son-in-law is mature, caring, and sweet. He's more than I could've asked for.", she added with a contented grin.Kim Ok-ran then left a video message for Kevin Oh, who is currently in the military: "Kevin, knowing how sensitive you are to the cold, I was worried about you serving on the front line. But you seem to be doing well, and that makes me happy. Just come back healthy and safe, okay? I'll make you something delicious."When asked what dish she would like to prepare for her son-in-law, Kim Ok-ran responded, "Well, Kevin likes everything I cook for him. He's not a picky eater.""Perhaps it's because it's not been long since he got married. He'll start to reveal what he really wants over time.", Yu Jae Seok jokingly remarked.Meanwhile, Kong Hyo-jin married Kevin Oh in a wedding ceremony in New York City, United States, in October 2022.In December last year, Kevin Oh enlisted in the army.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)