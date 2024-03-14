뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Said..." '43' Kong Hyo-jin's Mom Shares Her Initial Reaction to '33' Son-In-Law Kevin Oh
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Said..." '43' Kong Hyo-jin's Mom Shares Her Initial Reaction to '33' Son-In-Law Kevin Oh

Published 2024.03.14 14:31 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Said..." '43' Kong Hyo-jin's Mom Shares Her Initial Reaction to '33' Son-In-Law Kevin Oh
Actress Kong Hyo-jin's mother revealed how she reacted when she found out about her daughter's relationship with singer-songwriter Kevin Oh, who is ten years younger than the actress.

Kong Hyo-jin's mother, Kim Ok-ran, guested on the March 13 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block'.

Kim Ok-ran is the head of the board for 'Foodcar of Love' (literal translation), a non-profit organization providing food to those in need; she revealed that she has been volunteering with the organization for two decades.
Kong Hyo-jin & Kevin Oh
Kim Ok-ran talked with the hosts, entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, and Kong Hyo-jin joined them in the studio to show her support for her mother.

During the show, Kim Ok-ran revealed how she reacted when Kong Hyo-jin first told her about Kevin Oh.

"At first, I didn't know how much their age difference was. When Hyo-jin told me she was seeing someone, I said, 'Oh, really? Good for you.'."

"'He's a bit younger than I', Hyo-jin said. 'A three- or four-year age difference is nothing.', I replied. When she said it's a little more than that, I responded, 'Well, a five- or six-year age difference is fine, too.'. But then she said, 'A little bit more than that.'. I was like, 'Are you out of your mind?'.", Kim Ok-ran recounted, making everyone in the studio laugh out loud.
Kong Hyo-jin & Kevin Oh
Kim Ok-ran continued, "But now, I couldn't be happier with him as my son-in-law. He's just so sweet. I would have regretted it a lot if I had opposed their marriage because of their age difference."

"My son-in-law is mature, caring, and sweet. He's more than I could've asked for.", she added with a contented grin.
Kong Hyo-jin & Kevin Oh
Kim Ok-ran then left a video message for Kevin Oh, who is currently in the military: "Kevin, knowing how sensitive you are to the cold, I was worried about you serving on the front line. But you seem to be doing well, and that makes me happy. Just come back healthy and safe, okay? I'll make you something delicious."

When asked what dish she would like to prepare for her son-in-law, Kim Ok-ran responded, "Well, Kevin likes everything I cook for him. He's not a picky eater."

"Perhaps it's because it's not been long since he got married. He'll start to reveal what he really wants over time.", Yu Jae Seok jokingly remarked.

Meanwhile, Kong Hyo-jin married Kevin Oh in a wedding ceremony in New York City, United States, in October 2022.

In December last year, Kevin Oh enlisted in the army.
Kong Hyo-jin & Kevin Oh
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지