[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Young-ae Spills the Secret to Her Ever So Youthful Appearance

Actress Lee Young-ae revealed the secret behind her consistently youthful appearance.On March 13, fashion magazine "Vogue Korea" uploaded a video of Lee Young-ae's trip in Milan, Italy, on YouTube.In the video, Lee Young-ae shared her daily life in Milan, saying, "Today, I plan to attend the 2024 Bottega Veneta Winter Show."Starting her day by visiting a café, she smiled brightly while sipping her coffee.When complimented on her beautiful coffee-drinking demeanor, she jokingly replied, "Do you think I'll get a coffee commercial offer?"Continuing, she revealed her typical morning routine for breakfast, stating, "After drinking warm water to stimulate blood circulation, I steam tomatoes, cabbage, carrots and broccoli. Then I simply eat them with olive oil and balsamic vinegar."She added, "I usually have simple breakfast like that. I do that for health reasons."Wowing at the amount of effort she puts into self-care, the camera operator asked, "If you could have anything in this world without having to worry about your health, what would it be?"Lee Young-ae chuckled and replied, "It would totally be chapagetti (an instant noodle product that tastes like jajangmyeon―black bean paste noodles)."Last year, Lee Young-ae also mentioned "warm water" as a beauty secret for maintaining her appearance.At that time, she additionally noted that she uses a vitamin C spray, saying, "I've been using a vitaminc C spray for about three to four years now. I spray it into my mouth whenever I can. I spray it to my kids as well."Born in January 1971, Lee Young-ae has just turned 53 years old two months ago.She is recognized for her flawless complexion and perpetually youthful appearance.(Credit= 'VOGUE KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)