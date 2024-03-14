[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Says He Recently Realized How Professional Jun Ji Hyun Truly Is

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Soo Hyun shared that he recently realized how professional actress Jun Ji Hyun truly is.On March 13 episode of tvN's talk show "You Quiz on the Block," Kim Soo Hyun joined as a guest.While Kim Soo Hyun and the two hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho spoke together, Cho Sae-ho mentioned working with Kim Soo Hyun on Kim Soo Hyun-Jun Ji Hyun-led SBS' hit series "My Love from the Star" in 2013.He said, "I saw you for the first time during our read-through. Nam Chang-hee and I were like, 'Oh, look, look! It's Kim Soo Hyun! We couldn't take our eyes off you because you were just so good-looking."Yu Jae Seok asked Kim Soo Hyun if he also recalled seeing Cho Sae-ho at the read-through.Kim Soo Hyun awkwardly smiled and said, "To be honest with you, I can't really remember it. It was too long ago. I was also very nervous on that day, so..."Then, Cho Sae-ho asked, "The series was a huge success. As the main character, how did it feel?"Kim Soo Hyun answered, "I felt great, as everyone liked it so much. But as time went on, there was no time for me to see people's responses. The episodes were aired pretty much right after I shot them. So, I was too busy shooting my scenes toward the end."Hearing this, Yu Jae Seok commented, "I remember when Jun Ji Hyun won an award with 'My Love from the Star,' she gave you a big shoutout. During the acceptance speech, didn't she go something like, 'I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my amazing co-star Kim Soo Hyun. This is all thanks to you!'"Kim Soo Hyun nodded and replied, "Yeah, she did. Actually, I'm working on this project called 'Queen of Tears' at the moment, and my character is somewhat similar to Jun Ji Hyun's character Cheon Song-yi in 'My Love from the Star.' There were many times when I had to act the ways Jun Ji Hyun did."He continued, "While I acted my character in 'Queen of Tears,' I couldn't stop thinking about Jun Ji Hyun. I came to realize how amazing of an actress she was. I mean, of course, I knew that. But I meant that it really reminded me of that. She is a true professional."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, SBS My Love from the Star)(SBS Star)