[SBS Star] "They're Following Each Other on Insta?" Son Suk-ku & Jang Do-yeon's Reunion Gains Attention

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Online users are buzzing about the long-awaited appearance of actor Son Suk-ku on comedian Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show.On the March 12 episode of the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2' hosted by Jang Do-yeon, Son Suk-ku guested."I've been getting so many guest offers from the shows you've been on. So I knew that I would appear here someday.", Son Suk-ku told the host at the beginning of the video, adding, "Of course, I appeared here today partly to promote my new project, but I felt that this was something I needed to do regardless."When the actor said he would be honest on the show, Jang Do-yeon asked, "Then, here's your first question. Were there any changes in your ideal type of woman?"; "It's still the same. A fun and cheerful person.", Son Suk-ku replied, gazing at her.Since Son Suk-ku revealed that Jang Do-yeon, with whom he once appeared on a show in 2022, is his ideal type of woman, the public has been waiting for them to meet again."I like women with a cheerful personality. A person like Jang Do-yeon. She's so cheerful and hilarious.", Son Suk-ku said during his appearance on TV CHOSUN's television show 'Gourmet Mukbang Trip' in April last year.Last August, the actor mentioned Jang Do-yeon again during an interview for Netflix's series 'D.P.2'; he said he would like to appear on 'Salon Drip 2', adding, "I'd love to meet Jang Do-yeon again if there's an opportunity. But please don't mention it too much. I don't want to make her feel uncomfortable."Now that Son Suk-ku finally appeared on Jang Do-yeon's show, nearly a year after mentioning her as his ideal type, the episode quickly gained massive attention; the preview reached 1.04 million views, and the episode got over 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours of release.As the episode has gone viral, online users showed their excitement about the chemistry between the two in the video, leaving comments like, "My heart fluttered the whole time watching the video.", "It's like watching two people on a blind date."Their excitement increased as it was revealed that the two had been following each other on Instagram.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' 'JTBC Voyage' YouTube, TV CHOSUN Gourmet Mukbang Trip, 'jang.doyoun' 'sonsukku' Instagram)(SBS Star)