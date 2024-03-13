[SBS Star] Moon Sang Min Says He Learned He Was Handsome in High School Because He Had a Fan Club

이미지 확대하기

Actor Moon Sang Min shared he learned that he was good-looking in high school because he had a fan club.On March 12, a new episode of entertainer Hong Seok-chun's YouTube show "Hong Seok-chun's Jewel Box" was premiered.This episode of the show featured Moon Sang Min as a guest; this marked his first-ever show appearance since his debut in 2019.When Moon Sang Min walked into the studio, Hong Seok-chun and another host YouTuber Kim Ddolddol could not help but scream at the top of their lungs, witnessing Moon Sang Min's 190-cm tall figure and handsome face in person.Nervously laughing, Moon Sang Min thanked them for the warm welcome before sitting down for a talk.As he sat down, Hong Seok-chun commented, "I've had my eyes on you the moment I saw you in 'Under the Queen's Umbrella.' You're so good-looking, wow!"Then, he proceeded to ask him a question, "Since when did you know you were good-looking, and simply hot?"Moon Sang Min replied honestly, "I knew it back in high school."Upon hearing this, Hong Seok-chun jokingly responded, "Hey, have you not seen other stars responding to this question? You had to say something like, 'Oh, I never really thought that I was good-looking.' Or 'I wasn't popular in my school days.'"Chuckling, Moon Sang Min explained, "Well, I only knew it because I had a fan club when I was in high school."He explained further, "There were three popular guys, and I was one of them. I ranked third among the three, actually. Those guys were much more popular than I was."With his eyes twinkling, Hong Seok-chun asked, "Really? There were guys who were more popular than you? What do they do now?"Moon Sang Min answered, "They are both currently modeling," to which Hong Seok-chun excitedly responded, "Really? Tell me their Instagram later. I want to check them out. Maybe they could join my show as the next guests!"(Credit= '홍석천의 보석함' YouTube)(SBS Star)