[SBS Star] Moon Sang Min Says He Learned He Was Handsome in High School Because He Had a Fan Club

On March 12, a new episode of entertainer Hong Seok-chun's YouTube show "Hong Seok-chun's Jewel Box" was premiered.
This episode of the show featured Moon Sang Min as a guest; this marked his first-ever show appearance since his debut in 2019.
Nervously laughing, Moon Sang Min thanked them for the warm welcome before sitting down for a talk.
As he sat down, Hong Seok-chun commented, "I've had my eyes on you the moment I saw you in 'Under the Queen's Umbrella.' You're so good-looking, wow!"
Then, he proceeded to ask him a question, "Since when did you know you were good-looking, and simply hot?"
Moon Sang Min replied honestly, "I knew it back in high school."
Chuckling, Moon Sang Min explained, "Well, I only knew it because I had a fan club when I was in high school."
He explained further, "There were three popular guys, and I was one of them. I ranked third among the three, actually. Those guys were much more popular than I was."
With his eyes twinkling, Hong Seok-chun asked, "Really? There were guys who were more popular than you? What do they do now?"
Moon Sang Min answered, "They are both currently modeling," to which Hong Seok-chun excitedly responded, "Really? Tell me their Instagram later. I want to check them out. Maybe they could join my show as the next guests!"
(Credit= '홍석천의 보석함' YouTube)
(SBS Star)