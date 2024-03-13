[SBS Star] "He Kept Saying He Wanted to Date Me" '51' Mina Recalls the First Time She Met '34' Ryu Phillip

On March 12 episode of SBS' television show "Four Men," Mina made a guest appearance.
While having a conversation together, one of the hosts Lee Sang Min mentioned her married life with a 17-year younger husband.
He said, "You've been posting a lot of videos of you dancing with your husband, emphasizing your age. They're really popular on the internet, aren't they?"
Mina answered, "Yeah, one of our dance videos reached 30 million views today. There are like four videos of ours that have over 20 million views as well. My husband put in a lot of effort to improve his dancing skills for those videos."
Laughing, Mina answered, "Well, I wouldn't say it was from my side. But from his side? Definitely," then shared what happened on that day.
Mina started off by stating, "I first met my husband at a birthday party of this singer that we both knew. At the party, he started speaking to me first. While we spoke, he even wrapped his arm around my waist. You know, he's from the States, so... At that time, I looked at him and was like, 'Wow, he's very good-looking.' I didn't see him as a man though."
"When it got late, I said I was going to go home. Then, my husband said he was going to take me home. I lived in Incheon back then, quite far from where he lived. But he was like, 'I'm going to get some sleep in the sauna near your place. Meet me tomorrow.' I was mainly active in China at that time, so I didn't have many friends in Korea. Since I thought it'd be nice to hang out with him, I was like, 'Okay.'"
"Anyway, we slowly got to know each other after that day, and started dating," she added with a shy smile.
(Credit= SBS Four Men, 'minakorea' Instagram)
