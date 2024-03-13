뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Kept Saying He Wanted to Date Me" '51' Mina Recalls the First Time She Met '34' Ryu Phillip
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Kept Saying He Wanted to Date Me" '51' Mina Recalls the First Time She Met '34' Ryu Phillip

Published 2024.03.13 16:20 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Kept Saying He Wanted to Date Me" '51' Mina Recalls the First Time She Met '34' Ryu Phillip
51-year-old singer Mina recalled the details of her first meeting with her husband singer Ryu Phillip, who is 34 years old. 

On March 12 episode of SBS' television show "Four Men," Mina made a guest appearance. 

While having a conversation together, one of the hosts Lee Sang Min mentioned her married life with a 17-year younger husband. 

He said, "You've been posting a lot of videos of you dancing with your husband, emphasizing your age. They're really popular on the internet, aren't they?"

Mina answered, "Yeah, one of our dance videos reached 30 million views today. There are like four videos of ours that have over 20 million views as well. My husband put in a lot of effort to improve his dancing skills for those videos."
Mina
Then, Lee Sang Min remarked, "I heard that from the instant you met, there was an intense passion between you two, like a burning flame. Is that true?"

Laughing, Mina answered, "Well, I wouldn't say it was from my side. But from his side? Definitely," then shared what happened on that day. 

Mina started off by stating, "I first met my husband at a birthday party of this singer that we both knew. At the party, he started speaking to me first. While we spoke, he even wrapped his arm around my waist. You know, he's from the States, so... At that time, I looked at him and was like, 'Wow, he's very good-looking.' I didn't see him as a man though." 

"When it got late, I said I was going to go home. Then, my husband said he was going to take me home. I lived in Incheon back then, quite far from where he lived. But he was like, 'I'm going to get some sleep in the sauna near your place. Meet me tomorrow.' I was mainly active in China at that time, so I didn't have many friends in Korea. Since I thought it'd be nice to hang out with him, I was like, 'Okay.'"
Mina
"The next day, my husband joined a meal with my friends. There, he kept telling me, 'You're totally my type. I want to date you. Date me.' I told him, 'You're too young though. Weren't you born in the '90s?' Right then, he pulled out his ID and showed me that he was born in 1989. Since I started university in 1992, I would've felt uneasy dating someone born in the '90s. He was close, but made the cut." 

"Anyway, we slowly got to know each other after that day, and started dating," she added with a shy smile. 
Mina
Mina and Ryu Phillip got married in 2018, when Mina was in her 40s and Ryu Phillip in his 20s; they have no children. 

(Credit= SBS Four Men, 'minakorea' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지