[SBS Star] K.WILL Says Elementary School Student Fan He Met 11 Years Ago Turned Out to Be SOMI

Singer K.WILL recalled meeting K-pop artist SOMI eleven years ago when she was an elementary school student.On the March 12 episode of SBS' talk show 'Strong Heart VS', K.WILL guested.During the show, K.WILL said he met a future celebrity when he appeared on KBS' sports game show 'Let's Go! Dream Team' eleven years ago."We went to an elementary school, formed teams with the students, and had to do a series of missions with them. When we arrived, the students there cheered loudly. Some kids brought a girl over to me and said she really liked me. She was such an adorable little girl, and she was all blushing. Her friends shouted that she was a K-pop agency trainee. She seemed to be very shy. I told her, 'You're so cute, thank you!', and left."The singer continued, "Singer Seo In Guk was on the show that day, and the host asked him to do aegyo (a cute act involving a cute voice, facial expressions, or gestures) in front of the students.""Using a baby voice, Seo In Guk went, 'How old is In Guk? In Guk's 27!'. When it was my turn, I decided to do the same aegyo. I was like, 'I'm Hyung-soo (K.WILL's real name)! Hyung-soo is 33!'.""Suddenly, murmuring noises came from the students, and the atmosphere between them changed. Some boys shouted, 'She's crying here!'. I recognized the girl in tears. She was the one I spoke with earlier. When I asked her why she was crying, she responded, 'Why are you so old?'.", K.WILL remarked, and the entire studio burst into laughter."That's when I realized my age could unintentionally offend others, even though it wasn't my fault.", the singer playfully commented, making everyone laugh even more."A few years later, I attended the wrap party for KBS' drama 'Descendants of the Sun'. During the party, a tall Caucasian man I had never met approached me and started talking to me. While I was wondering who he was, the guy asked, 'Don't you remember?', then showed me a picture of me and the girl at the elementary school who cried.", the singer recounted.K.WILL revealed that the girl who burst into tears after finding out how old he was was SOMI, and the man at the party was her father, Matthew Douma, who made a cameo appearance in 'Descendants of the Sun'."When I first met SOMI after her debut, I asked her, 'You remember me, don't you? Why were you crying back then?'. She replied, 'I guess I was too young at that time.'.", the singer recalled, and burst into laughter.(Credit= SBS Strong Heart VS)(SBS Star)