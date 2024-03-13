뉴스
[SBS Star] Fencer Kim Jun-ho Says He Named Son 'Eun-woo' After Wife's Encounter with Cha Eun-woo on Plane
Published 2024.03.13 11:52 View Count
Fencer Kim Jun-ho revealed that he and his wife named their first son Eun-woo after Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO, after his flight attendant wife flew with him on the plane. 

On March 12 episode of KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," Kim Jun-ho and his son Eun-woo met Cha Eun-woo. 

Before they met, Cha Eun-woo expressed his excitement to the production crew by saying, "I'm really looking forward to spending time with Eun-woo, who shares the same name as me. My fans have actually mentioned him to me several times in the past. It will be fun to meet Eun-woo in person. I'm excited." 

Upon meeting Cha Eun-woo, Kim Jun-ho introduced himself and his son to him; Eun-woo seemed shy to meet someone new for the first time. 
Then, Kim Jun-ho told Cha Eun-woo, "My wife is a flight attendant, and she flew with you once. She couldn't stop saying good things about you afterward." 

In surprise, Cha Eun-woo asked, "Oh, was it when I was going abroad? She praised me?" 

Nodding, Kim Jun-ho answered, "Yeah, she did. She told me you were very well-mannered. So, when my wife gave birth, we were like, 'Let's name him Eun-woo.' That's how my son became Eun-woo." 

Cha Eun-woo wowed and commented, "No way! Really? That's amazing. I feel so grateful." 
Later, when they were spending time together, Cha Eun-woo further discovered an unexpected connection between him and Eun-woo. 

Kim Jun-ho asked, "What's your blood type?" to which Cha Eun-woo stated that he had type B blood. Kim Jun-ho then remarked that Eun-woo had the same blood type.

Then, he asked about his Chinese zodiac sign and Cha Eun-woo responded, "I was born in the Year of Ox." 

Surprised, Kim Jun-ho said that Eun-woo was also born in the Year of Ox. 
To this, Cha Eun-woo asked, "How about Eun-woo's younger brother Jeong-woo? Was he born in the Year of Rabbit? Because my younger brother was born then."

With his eyes widened in astonishment, Kim Jun-ho answered, "Yeah, he was. Wow, you two have so many things in common. This is awesome!"  

Cha Eun-woo also said, "Yeah, we do. Eun-woo seems to have great love toward his younger brother like I do as well." 
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
