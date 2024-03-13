[SBS Star] Fencer Kim Jun-ho Says He Named Son 'Eun-woo' After Wife's Encounter with Cha Eun-woo on Plane

On March 12 episode of KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," Kim Jun-ho and his son Eun-woo met Cha Eun-woo.
Before they met, Cha Eun-woo expressed his excitement to the production crew by saying, "I'm really looking forward to spending time with Eun-woo, who shares the same name as me. My fans have actually mentioned him to me several times in the past. It will be fun to meet Eun-woo in person. I'm excited."
Upon meeting Cha Eun-woo, Kim Jun-ho introduced himself and his son to him; Eun-woo seemed shy to meet someone new for the first time.
In surprise, Cha Eun-woo asked, "Oh, was it when I was going abroad? She praised me?"
Nodding, Kim Jun-ho answered, "Yeah, she did. She told me you were very well-mannered. So, when my wife gave birth, we were like, 'Let's name him Eun-woo.' That's how my son became Eun-woo."
Cha Eun-woo wowed and commented, "No way! Really? That's amazing. I feel so grateful."
Kim Jun-ho asked, "What's your blood type?" to which Cha Eun-woo stated that he had type B blood. Kim Jun-ho then remarked that Eun-woo had the same blood type.
Then, he asked about his Chinese zodiac sign and Cha Eun-woo responded, "I was born in the Year of Ox."
Surprised, Kim Jun-ho said that Eun-woo was also born in the Year of Ox.
With his eyes widened in astonishment, Kim Jun-ho answered, "Yeah, he was. Wow, you two have so many things in common. This is awesome!"
Cha Eun-woo also said, "Yeah, we do. Eun-woo seems to have great love toward his younger brother like I do as well."
(SBS Star)