[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Shares Why Jay Park Is the Best Agency CEO She Could Ever Ask for

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist CHUNG HA expressed gratitude to her agency CEO Jay Park.On March 12, CHUNGHA appeared as a guest on KBS Cool FM's "Lee Eunji's Gayo Plaza."While speaking with the host Lee Eunji, CHUNGHA spoke about English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie participating in her new album "EENIE MEENIE."She said, "I initially felt overwhelmed and lacked confidence, so I turned down the offer several times. I eventually said yes, and I thought, 'If a song with her could inspire me to push through those negative feelings, it could also resonate with the listeners.'"In response to this, Lee Eunji curiously asked, "How does Jay Park comfort you in such situations?"CHUNGHA laughed and said, "Ah, Jay Park doesn't comfort me!" then added, "Instead of comforting me, he encourages me to take on challenges. He suggested that since I don't seem to know what I want, I should try various things."The K-pop artist continued, "He also sent me a long text, telling me that I had received positive feedback, and encouraging me to navigate my album promotions successfully."She resumed, "He sent me that text in English. When I was reading it, I almost felt as if I was back in school in the States. Even though I'm fluent in English, I had to focus intently while reading it to ensure I didn't miss anything important."After that, CHUNG HA thanked Jay Park, saying, "I mean, he's the company's CEO, and he could have chosen songs for me that the public would like more. But he gave me the opportunity to take on a challenge, and allowed me to try out different things I wanted. I feel so grateful to him for that. I'm so happy with my new agency."It was last October when CHUNG HA joined management agency More Vision, led by Jay Park.(Credit= KBS Cool FM Lee Eunji's Gayo Plaza, 'morevision.kr' Instagram)(SBS Star)