[SBS Star] "My Doo-sik!" Han Hyo Joo Reveals Her Desire to Reteam with 'Moving' Husband Zo In Sung

On March 11, Han Hyo Joo's video interview with a fashion magazine was posted on its YouTube channel.
The actress reflected on her past year, "It was when many of the projects I'd previously shot were released. I may have appeared busy last year, but I took some time off from filming. So I traveled a lot and had some time to recharge myself."
"I like to travel a lot, so much that I wrote that I'm a traveler and actress in my Instagram bio. That's how much traveling means to me.", she added.
"A free-diving tour I went to last year comes to my mind right now. I visited Coron, a small island in the Philippines. Since the area is still relatively unexplored, I was able to see a dugong. It was my first time exploring the ocean, and it was really memorable."
"The film beautifully captured me in my 20s. It caught the fleeting period of my life when I was at a particular age phase, and that's what I like about it.", the actress remarked.
"I think it would be In Sung oppa.", Han Hyo Joo said; with a big smile, she added, "My Doo-sik!"
When asked if she would be willing to collaborate with Zo In Sung again on a future project, Han Hyo Joo said, "I would love to if the situation works out."
"I mean, as long as he's into it.", the actress added with a big smile.
Meanwhile, Han Hyo Joo and Zo In Sung played 'Lee Mi-hyun' and 'Kim Doo-sik', a married couple, in Disney+'s 2023 hit series, 'Moving'.
(Credit= Disney Plus Korea, 'hanhyojoo222' Instagram, 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube)
(SBS Star)