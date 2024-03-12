뉴스
[SBS Star] "My Doo-sik!" Han Hyo Joo Reveals Her Desire to Reteam with 'Moving' Husband Zo In Sung
Published 2024.03.12 18:05
Actress Han Hyo Joo mentioned actor Zo In Sung, expressing her desire to work with him again after playing a married couple in 'Moving'.

On March 11, Han Hyo Joo's video interview with a fashion magazine was posted on its YouTube channel.

The actress reflected on her past year, "It was when many of the projects I'd previously shot were released. I may have appeared busy last year, but I took some time off from filming. So I traveled a lot and had some time to recharge myself."
Han Hyo Joo & Zo In Sung
Han Hyo Joo said her most memorable experience from last year was traveling.

"I like to travel a lot, so much that I wrote that I'm a traveler and actress in my Instagram bio. That's how much traveling means to me.", she added.

"A free-diving tour I went to last year comes to my mind right now. I visited Coron, a small island in the Philippines. Since the area is still relatively unexplored, I was able to see a dugong. It was my first time exploring the ocean, and it was really memorable."
Han Hyo Joo & Zo In Sung
During the interview, the actress shared that although she finds every project in her filmography memorable, 'The Beauty Inside', the 2015 film, stands out the most in her mind.

"The film beautifully captured me in my 20s. It caught the fleeting period of my life when I was at a particular age phase, and that's what I like about it.", the actress remarked.
Han Hyo Joo & Zo In Sung
When asked which co-star from past projects she thought she had the best chemistry with, the actress chose Zo In Sung.

"I think it would be In Sung oppa.", Han Hyo Joo said; with a big smile, she added, "My Doo-sik!"

When asked if she would be willing to collaborate with Zo In Sung again on a future project, Han Hyo Joo said, "I would love to if the situation works out."

"I mean, as long as he's into it.", the actress added with a big smile.

Meanwhile, Han Hyo Joo and Zo In Sung played 'Lee Mi-hyun' and 'Kim Doo-sik', a married couple, in Disney+'s 2023 hit series, 'Moving'.
Han Hyo Joo & Zo In Sung

(Credit= Disney Plus Korea, 'hanhyojoo222' Instagram, 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
