[SBS Star] "Daehan, Minguk and Manse Grew So Much!" Photos & Videos of the 'Song Triplets' Get Updated
[SBS Star] "Daehan, Minguk and Manse Grew So Much!" Photos & Videos of the 'Song Triplets' Get Updated

Published 2024.03.12 17:10
[SBS Star] "Daehan, Minguk and Manse Grew So Much!" Photos & Videos of the 'Song Triplets' Get Updated
Recently updated photos and videos featuring actor Song Il Guk's sons "Song Triplets" were unveiled online. 

On March 10, lots of photos and videos of Daehan, Minguk and Manse, also known as the "Song Triplets," were uploaded on the boys' online fan community. 

The uploader, who is the head of their fan club, shared that these photos and videos were taken on the day when they delivered presents from fans to the boys for their upcoming birthday.

They showed Daehan, Minguk and Manse standing in front of their apartment building, wearing matching clothes like always. 

They certainly had the same faces as the time when they appeared on KBS' reality show "The Return of Superman," but they were much taller. 
Song triplets
Song triplets
While exchanging conversation with the uploader, they commented, "Minguk is the tallest one out of us. In fact, he is the tallest one in our school. He's also great at playing basketball."

The three boys were seen continuously teasing each other and making playful jokes as well. 

They appeared delighted with the gifts they received and expressed appreciation for last year's birthday presents, which were phones they mentioned they still use.

Before the uploader left, Song Il Kook got them to stand properly and thank fans politely. 

They bowed toward the camera and exclaimed loudly, "Thank you!" 
Song triplets
Daehan, Minguk and Manse gained popularity when they featured in "The Return of Superman" from 2014 until 2016.

Upon viewing these pictures and videos, fans could not help but feel surprised by how much they have grown.

They left comments, saying things like, "Oh wow, they're sooooo big now," "They did get taller, but they still have the faces from their younger days. Still super adorable," "I missed them! It's great to see them doing well, looking good and healthy!" and more. 
 

(Credit= DC Inside: The Return of Superman Gallery, KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지