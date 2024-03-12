[SBS Star] "There'll Be Chickens Everywhere" 'Running Man' Members Imagine Kim Jong-kook as a King

이미지 확대하기

The members of "Running Man" imagined singer Kim Jong-kook as a king, and his imaginative scenario brought laughter to everyone.On March 10 episode of SBS' television show "Running Man," the members were seen on a history tour.Specifically, Yu Jae Seok took the other members around various historical spots in Seoul, giving them a rundown on the history.After their tour at Changdeokgung, they got back to their van and headed to a restaurant for lunch.On the way to the restaurant, HAHA remarked, "When I was at the palace, I heard birds chirping softly. And that made me empathize with the king's state of mind. Imagine having nowhere to vent your feelings; the king must've felt so stressed."Kim Jong-kook chuckled in response, saying, "You're quite the sentimentalist. I think it's been a while since I've seen anyone connect with a king to that extent."Yu Jae Seok then envisioned Kim Jong-kook as a king, saying, "If Jong-kook were king, I doubt he'd wage actual wars, but he'd sure be sulking."He even mimicked Kim Jong-kook's tone afterward, "Them? No, I don't want to fight 'them.' Tell them not to come here."To this, Kim Jong-kook chuckled and agreed, "Yeah, I'd probably enforce a strict 'national isolation' policy."Strongly agreeing with Yu Jae Seok, Yang Sechan commented, "Jong-kook would also be like, 'Hey, let me see your abs. What? You have no abs? You're dead!' And send every citizen to the army instead of school."HAHA jokingly added, "He'll raise a ton of chickens as well. Everyone in the country would be eating chicken every day. There'll be chickens everywhere you go."Continuing the fun imagination, Ji Suk-jin painted himself as a "softie" king.He said, "I might command, 'Kill that man!' but then if the man pleads, 'Please, I have two children,' I'll be like, 'Okay, in that case... I'll spare you this time.'"His comment led all the members to nod in agreement and burst into laughter.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)