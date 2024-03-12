[SBS Star] Kim Ha Neul Describes What Her Husband Is Like & Reveals How He Reacts to Her Kissing Scenes

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Ha Neul spoke about what her non-celebrity husband is like.Kim Ha Neul guested on the March 11 episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show, where he talked with the guests over drinks.Shin Dong-yeob asked Kim Ha Neul, "Does your husband know you are appearing on this show today? Was he worried about you drinking too much in here?""He knows, but he's not that like that.", the actress replied, "He'd rather say, 'If you're going to be drinking anyway, have it as much as you want.'.""My husband is really cute and handsome in my eyes. He and I have similar tastes. For instance, we both love food and are willing to wait in line for an hour or two to try out places with great reviews.", Kim Ha Neul added with a shy smile.Kim Ha Neul also revealed how her husband responds to her kissing scenes in projects, "He doesn't seem to be bothered by it. When I asked why he wasn't jealous, he replied, 'It's just a part of your job. I'm okay with it since it's not real.'."Shin Dong-yeob playfully suggested, "Do a project involving more intimate scenes with male actors and see if he's still fine with it!", making Kim Ha Neul chuckle.During the show, Kim Ha Neul recalled watching her 2000 film 'Ditto' she co-starred with actor Yoo Ji Tae when it was re-released in theaters a few years ago."I went to see it with my husband. As my name appeared on the screen, tears began pouring down my face. It's hard to describe how I felt at the moment. I was 21 when I shot the movie. Now, I was watching it again, 25 years later. It was really... It felt strange.", she said, her eyes welled up.As Shin Dong-yeob wondered what Kim Ha Neul's husband would have said when she cried, the actress said, "He just held my hand. He's not an openly affectionate type of guy, so he didn't give me a hug or anything.""After weeping like that, I felt so embarrassed that I kept asking my husband, 'How pretty I was back then?', 'I was so pretty, right?'. He replied, 'Very pretty.'.", she added with a big smile.Meanwhile, Kim Ha Neul tied the knot with a businessman one year younger than her in 2016, and the couple welcomed a daughter in 2018.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, SM C&C)(SBS Star)