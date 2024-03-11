[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Spotted Kim Soo Hyun Making the Loudest Song Request to IU at Her Concert

이미지 확대하기

At a K-pop artist/actress IU's recent concert, numerous fans noticed actor Kim Soo Hyun enthusiastically shouting his song request to the singer.IU's concert, the '2024 IU H.E.R. World Tour Concert in Seoul', took place at the KSPO Dome, Songpa district, Seoul, on March 2, 3, 9, and 10.The singer's recent concerts featured a stellar lineup of guest performers, including K-pop girl groups NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, K-pop boy group RIIZE, and actor Park Bo Gum.Many other celebrities were in the audience seats throughout the concerts, including the singer's boyfriend, Lee Jong Suk, Chinese actress Tang Wei, entertainers Yu Jae Seok, Park Myung-soo, and Yang Sechan.Plus, Kim Soo Hyun attended IU's concert on March 9; several audience members shared photos and videos of the actor online, in which he was enjoying the concert in casual clothes.Kim Soo Hyun's presence at the concert gained extra attention since his first project in three years, tvN's drama 'Queen of Tears', premiered on the same day.Following the concert, many eyewitnesses accounts about how Kim Soo Hyun was at IU's concert were shared all over the internet; when IU was getting audience requests for what to sing next, Kim Soo Hyun said to have participated with the loudest voice, yelling the title of one of her songs, 'Only I Didn't Know'.Some wrote, "My friend said that Kim Soo Hyun was sitting in the same row as them and that when IU was getting song requests, he was shouting 'Only I Didn't Know' A LOT, lol.", "A friend of mine went to IU's concert today and sat in the same section as Kim Soo Hyun. They said he yelled 'Only I Didn't Know' until IU stopped receiving the requests. They thought he was crazy about the song. They also said he sang along to the song 'Nagging'."As footage featuring a man's voice believed to be Kim Soo Hyun's, desperately shouting, "Only I Didn't Know!!!!", circulated all over the internet, online users responded with comments like, "Wow, what a powerful voice!", "He was at the concert when 'Queen of Tears' premiered.", "You just couldn't miss the concert, didn't you?"Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun and IU co-starred in KBS' drama 'The Producers' in 2015, and Kim Soo Hyun starred in the singer's 'Ending Scene' music video in 2017.(Credit= 'yrMilsDbp9JFnEo' X, Online Community, KBS The Producers, 'dlwlrma' Instagram, '1theK' YouTube)(SBS Star)