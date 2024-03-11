[SBS Star] "I Really Thought I Was..." Lee Gi Kwang Shares How Much He Was Full of Himself in the Past

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Lee Gi Kwang of K-pop boy group Highlight reflected on his past attitude of being full of himself.On March 7, a new episode of Kim Jae Joong of boy group JYJ's YouTube show was premiered.This episode featured Lee Gi Kwang and his fellow group member Yang Yo Seop as guests.While speaking together, Kim Jae Joong fondly recalled the times when Lee Gi Kwang used to perform shirtless.He asked, "Gi Kwang, do you still tear off your shirt during your performances? You used to do it all the time back in the day."Turning red, Lee Gi Kwang answered, "Well, things have changed since then. I was pretty clueless back in the day. I mistakenly believed I had a great physique. I honestly thought so. That's why I went shirtless all the time."Yang Yo Seop, sitting beside him, playfully chimed in, "It seems like Jae Joong's really asking, 'You seriously still do that? Gosh, I'm so worried about you.'"; his humorous comment led to laughter between them.Kim Jae Joong then reminisced about the numerous occasions he had witnessed Lee Gi Kwang performing shirtless on stage."I remember you were muscular all over. You had well-defined muscles on your shoulders and chest. And those abs, wow! You had a six-pack. You were always dancing shirtless, then doing your 'American dance,' and then dancing shirtless again."Feeling Lee Gi Kwang's abs through his shirt after that, Kim Jae Joong exclaimed, "Whoa, you're still sporting those muscles! How did you manage that?"With a shy smile, Lee Gi Kwang told him, "I balanced my diet and exercise routine while shooting music videos and maintaining my promotional schedule."Back when Lee Gi Kwang was more active in the industry, he was known for frequently performing shirtless.He also popularized the "American dance," where he showcased his hip movements on the floor.(Credit= 'uhmg' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)