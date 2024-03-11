뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Hwi Talks about a Special Gift from Girlfriend Jung Hoyeon that Made Him Emotional
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Hwi Talks about a Special Gift from Girlfriend Jung Hoyeon that Made Him Emotional

Published 2024.03.11 14:56 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Hwi Talks about a Special Gift from Girlfriend Jung Hoyeon that Made Him Emotional
Actor Lee Dong Hwi shared that actress Jung Hoyeon, his girlfriend of nine years, gave him a special present.

On March 9, the YouTube show 'Pinggyego' hosted by entertainer Yu Jae Seok released a new episode where Lee Dong Hwi and entertainer Ji Suk-jin guested.

While they were talking, Yu Jae Seok told Lee Dong Hwi what Jung Hoyeon had to say about Lee Dong Hwi's previous appearance on 'Gyewon of the Month', a spin-off project from 'Pinggyego'.

"Dong Hwi, you know I go to the same gym as Hoyeon, right?", Yu Jae Seok told Lee Dong Hwi, "When we recently met there, she mentioned your appearance on 'Gyewon of the Month', and told me that you weren't funny at all."

"I told her, 'Come on, Dong Hwi was cute and funny in it.'. She then mentioned that when she told you how she felt about your humor on the show, you responded with, 'Oh, you think that it's easy to make people laugh?'. Hoyeon said she replied, 'Just let me go on the show, and I'll get the job done!'.", Yu Jae Seok said while Lee Dong Hwi listened, chuckling.
Lee Dong Hwi & Jung Hoyeon
Lee Dong Hwi playfully remarked, "I really hope Hoyeon will appear on 'Pinggyego' and learn how hard it is to make people laugh!"

"I showed her the texts I've got from Ji Suk-jin and model Hong Jin Kyung, where they told me how funny I am. When I proudly showed her those texts, she said, 'They're just being nice, so don't get too excited about it. Don't buy everything people tell you, oppa!'.", Lee Dong Hwi said, leaving everyone at the table laughing.
Lee Dong Hwi & Jung Hoyeon
During the show, Lee Dong Hwi said his girlfriend recently gave him a gift that made him emotional.

"Hoyeon met David Beckham for a magazine photoshoot during his recent visit to Korea, and she got me a video message from him where he mentioned my name, like, 'Hi, Dong Hwi.' I got choked up watching the video.", the actor said, adding that he has been a fan of the former English professional football player for a long time.

As Yu Jae Seok and Ji Suk-jin wondered, "Was Hoyeon next to him in the video?", Lee Dong Hwi jokingly replied, "If you don't mind, I don't want to talk about her too much."

"Hey, you're the one who's been bringing her up the most!", Ji Suk-jin retorted, which got everyone laughing.
Lee Dong Hwi & Jung Hoyeon
Meanwhile, Lee Dong Hwi and Jung Hoyeon have been in a relationship for nine years, since 2015.
 

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeunn' YouTube, 'hoooooyeony' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지