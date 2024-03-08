[SBS Star] ZICO Apologizes for Setting the Challenge Trend in K-Pop with 'Any Song'

이미지 확대하기

ZICO of K-pop boy group Block B apologized for bringing the challenge trend to the K-pop industry.On March 7, a new video of another boy group ZE:A's member Hwang Kwang Hee's YouTube show was unveiled online.In the released video, guest ZICO joined Hwang Kwang Hee for a conversation.While chatting, Hwang Kwang Hee could not resist bringing up his 2020 smash hit track "Any Song," which sparked the trend of K-pop challenges.He commented, "'Any Song' was sensational in a sense that the song itself contained such catch melodies, but it also brought K-pop challenges to the industry. How did you come up with such an idea anyway?"Chuckling, ZICO replied, "From some point, people's engagement with music didn't just end with listening. I began noticing how auditory experiences were linked to visual ones," revealing an astonishing insight.He continued, "Nowadays, many people are showing their talents through short-form online videos, but it wasn't the case back then. I figured once we introduced the idea of a challenge, it could turn into something fun. So, I did."Then, Hwang Kwang Hee mentioned how K-pop stars are complaining about all these K-pop challenges they have to do.Hwang Kwang Hee stated, "K-pop stars these days often complain that they can't rest because of you, ZICO. They're already busy enough learning their own choreography, but now, they have to pick up everyone else's moves too."In response to Hwang Kwang Hee's remark, ZICO said, "I'm not sure what I should say about that. I'm just so sorry for everything."Following that, ZICO repeatedly offered apologies, his eyes directed toward the camera.ZICO then proposed, "Maybe all Korean entertainment agencies should use this chance to agree on a month-long break from challenges. That would be nice," which caused laughter among those present, including Hwang Kwang Hee and the production crew members.(Credit= '캐릿 Careet' YouTube, 'woozico0914' Instagram)(SBS Star)