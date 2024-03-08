뉴스
[SBS Star] Cha Ye Ryun Tells How She Got Joo Sang Wook Who "Wasn't Interested In Marriage" to Propose
[SBS Star] Cha Ye Ryun Tells How She Got Joo Sang Wook Who "Wasn't Interested In Marriage" to Propose

[SBS Star] Cha Ye Ryun Tells How She Got Joo Sang Wook Who "Wasn't Interested In Marriage" to Propose
Actress Cha Ye Ryun told a behind-the-scenes story of her marriage to actor Joo Sang Wook.

On March 8, a preview clip of the upcoming episode of KBS' television show 'Fun Staurant' where Cha Ye Ryun discussed her marriage with Joo Sang Wook, was released.

"We've been married for seven years, and we dated for a year and a half before we got married.", Cha Ye Ryun said.

As the actress shared that many of her friends seek her advice about their relationships, the clip showed her having a phone conversation with a friend who was worried that her boyfriend was avoiding marriage talk.

When her friend asked, "How do I deal with that?", the actress flatly answered, "Deal with what? Just walk away!"
"I've actually been there. Joo Sang Wook wasn't interested in getting married at first.", Cha Ye Ryun mentioned and began to explain what made her now-husband change his mind.

"I wanted to marry him as our relationship progressed, but he wasn't interested. He explained that he wanted to keep focusing on his career and wasn't considering marriage back then. So I told him, 'If you don't want to marry me, we're done.'. Then I turned off the phone and started ghosting him.", she remarked.

Cha Ye Ryun said while she does not fully agree with the push-and-pull approach in dating, it can still be needed from time to time, adding, "Perhaps a day or two to give the guy some space to think."
She continued, "After one day of ghosting, he sent me a long text message saying, 'Please, I'm so sorry. I'm dying here, please forgive me.'."

"When we met two days later, Joo Sang Wook, who usually doesn't show emotions, was on the verge of crying. The first thing he said was, 'Thank you. I felt like I was going to die. Let's get married.'.", Cha Ye Ryun recalled.

The actress revealed that she and Joo Sang Wook got married six months after the incident.

Meanwhile, Cha Ye Ryun and Joo Sang Wook tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2018.
