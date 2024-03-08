[SBS Star] NewJeans HYEIN Reveals Her Journey of Featuring in IU's Latest Track 'Shh..'

이미지 확대하기

HYEIN of K-pop girl group NewJeans shared how she ended up featuring in soloist IU's latest album.On March 8, news outlet Star News published their exclusive interview with NewJeans.During this interview, HYEIN shared the behind-the-scenes story of her collaboration on IU's sixth mini album "The Winning" for the track "Shh.."Even before the release of the album last month, "Shh..." garnered significant attention as it was revealed that NewJeans' HYEIN, group Roller Coaster's Cho Won-sun and veteran singer Patti Kim were going to participate in the song.Regarding her participation, HYEIN said, "I'm curious as to how I ended up featuring in her song too. Some of my fans speculate that it might be because IU liked our performance when we appeared on her YouTube show 'Palette,' but I don't know. To be honest, I wasn't happy with my performance at the time. I was in fact disappointed with myself."She expressed, "Singing in front of a sunbae-nim whom I've admired since my trainee days, I wanted to sing even better. That was probably why I felt disappointed. I was grateful that she noticed some positive aspects of my vocals though. I was also able to discover my new vocal style then."She continued, "Our CEO Min Hee-jin once told us, 'Your songs should be easy to listen to, so it's crucial that you have vocals that sound comfortable.' So, I've always focused on making my voice sound comfortable when I practiced. But with 'Shh..' so many senior artists were involved. I had a lot of thoughts on how to showcase my own vocal style in this collaboration."Then, HYEIN disclosed that it was HANNI who assisted her in discovering her unique vocal style."HANNI monitored my singing and provided guidance, suggesting things like 'Try it this way next time.' I found it challenging to practice alone, but thanks to her, I made great progress. I was quite anxious until the song was released, but I believe it turned out as I envisioned. My voice has the color I imagined," she stated with a shy smile.(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)