[SBS Star] Jeon Hyun Moo's Eyes Tremble As a Restaurant Owner Mentions Ex-Girlfriend Han Hye Jin

On March 7, an online preview for the next episode of MBN's television show 'Jeon Hyun Moo's Plans' was unveiled.
In the preview, Jeon Hyun Moo and YouTuber Kwak Tube, along with special guest actor Kim Kwang-kyu, went to Busan together.
At Gukje Market, they visited a soft tofu restaurant, renowned even among celebrities.
She mentioned, Yoona of K-pop girl group Girl's Generation, actor Lee Byung Hun, entertainer Park Na-rae and more.
Since Jeon Hyun Moo is close friends with Park Na-rae, he interestedly asked who Park Na-rae came to the restaurant with.
As the restaurant owner replied, "She came to eat with a tall woman," Jeon Hyun Moo asked whether it was comedienne Jang Do-yeon.
The owner clarified right away, "No, no. She's a model."
His eyes also started trembling, as if he did not know how to act from then on.
Next to him, Kwak Tube and Kim Kwang-kyu appeared lost, unsure of how to respond in the situation, as well.
In this awkward moment, Jeon Hyun Moo jokingly blurted out, "Oh, Park Dul-seon?" eliciting laughter from those present.
(Credit= MBN Jeon Hyun Moo's Plans, 'modelhanhyejin' Instagram)
(SBS Star)