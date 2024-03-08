[SBS Star] "He Took After Their Best Parts" DAESUNG Shares How TAEYANG & Min Hyorin's Son Looks

이미지 확대하기

DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG described how another group member, TAEYANG's son looks.A new episode of model Hong Jin Kyung's YouTube show featuring her conversation with DAESUNG over a meal was uploaded on March 7.DAESUNG, who left YG Entertainment in December 2022, said he and the other BIGBANG members do not talk often but continue to root for each other."We don't call each other as often as we used to since we've been focusing on solo projects. I had a lot of phone conversations with them about contracts when I was leaving the agency, though. Now, we occasionally check in and root for each other.", said DAESUNG.Hong Jin Kyung asked the singer, "What was it like being a BIGBANG member during its peak when you guys were touring around the world with your many hits?""The funny thing about humans is that we never really know what we are going through until some time has passed.", he replied.DAESUNG continued, "Back then, our schedules were so packed that we didn't have much time to go out and see how popular we were. Plus, we felt it was too early to celebrate our accomplishments. We only thought about moving forward during that time.""As an artist, making people remember our name is not something we can achieve by working hard. I think we're lucky ones.", he added, expressing how much he appreciates BIGBANG fans' love.During the show, DAESUNG, 34, said he wants to get married."I definitely want to get married. Since I was younger, I was determined to make it happen before turning 40. I think having a family makes a person happier. And there are so many good examples around me that make me want to get married even more.", he remarked.The singer then mentioned TAEYANG, who tied the knot with actress Min Hyorin in February 2018; the couple welcomed their first child, a son, in November 2021."TAEYANG's face just shows that his life has improved so much after marriage.", said DAESUNG.When the show's producer said, "I heard their son is really pretty.", the BIGBANG member responded that it was true."He resembles both his parents. I think he took after TAEYANG's manliness and Min Hyorin's beauty in the best way possible.", DAESUNG detailed.(Credit= '공부왕찐천재 홍진경' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)