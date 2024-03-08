뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Took After Their Best Parts" DAESUNG Shares How TAEYANG & Min Hyorin's Son Looks
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Took After Their Best Parts" DAESUNG Shares How TAEYANG & Min Hyorin's Son Looks

Published 2024.03.08 15:02 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Took After Their Best Parts" DAESUNG Shares How TAEYANG & Min Hyorin's Son Looks
DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG described how another group member, TAEYANG's son looks.

A new episode of model Hong Jin Kyung's YouTube show featuring her conversation with DAESUNG over a meal was uploaded on March 7.

DAESUNG, who left YG Entertainment in December 2022, said he and the other BIGBANG members do not talk often but continue to root for each other.

"We don't call each other as often as we used to since we've been focusing on solo projects. I had a lot of phone conversations with them about contracts when I was leaving the agency, though. Now, we occasionally check in and root for each other.", said DAESUNG.
DAESUNG, TAEYANG, & Min Hyorin
Hong Jin Kyung asked the singer, "What was it like being a BIGBANG member during its peak when you guys were touring around the world with your many hits?"

"The funny thing about humans is that we never really know what we are going through until some time has passed.", he replied.

DAESUNG continued, "Back then, our schedules were so packed that we didn't have much time to go out and see how popular we were. Plus, we felt it was too early to celebrate our accomplishments. We only thought about moving forward during that time."

"As an artist, making people remember our name is not something we can achieve by working hard. I think we're lucky ones.", he added, expressing how much he appreciates BIGBANG fans' love.
DAESUNG, TAEYANG, & Min Hyorin
During the show, DAESUNG, 34, said he wants to get married.

"I definitely want to get married. Since I was younger, I was determined to make it happen before turning 40. I think having a family makes a person happier. And there are so many good examples around me that make me want to get married even more.", he remarked.

The singer then mentioned TAEYANG, who tied the knot with actress Min Hyorin in February 2018; the couple welcomed their first child, a son, in November 2021.

"TAEYANG's face just shows that his life has improved so much after marriage.", said DAESUNG.

When the show's producer said, "I heard their son is really pretty.", the BIGBANG member responded that it was true.

"He resembles both his parents. I think he took after TAEYANG's manliness and Min Hyorin's beauty in the best way possible.", DAESUNG detailed.
DAESUNG, TAEYANG, & Min Hyorin

(Credit= '공부왕찐천재 홍진경' YouTube, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지