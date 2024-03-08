[SBS Star] "On My Radio Show, He..." Hong Jin Kyung Tells How She Knew One BIGBANG Member Was Dating

이미지 확대하기

Model Hong Jin Kyung shared how she knew one member of K-pop boy group BIGBANG had a girlfriend.On March 7, DAESUNG of BIGBANG guested on Hong Jin Kyung's YouTube show.During their conversation, Hong Jin Kyung recalled their first encounter, "I remember you guys joined my radio show a long time ago. It wasn't long after BIGBANG debuted."She continued, "At that time, I wasn't thinking enough and asked if you guys had a girlfriend. And one of you guys got really annoyed, like explicitly annoyed. With an annoyed face, he was like, 'What the hell.' Things got quite awkward and I felt so embarrassed. My face turned red. I apologized to him over and over again."She went on, "I thought to myself, 'He probably has a girlfriend. Otherwise, he wouldn't react like that.' If you truly didn't have a girlfriend, you would be calm. But he continued to be upset, so I couldn't help but suspect that he was secretly in a relationship."In response to this, DAESUNG laughed and remarked, "You're right. There was no need to get annoyed if he didn't have one."He resumed, "After that, you sent us boxes of your branded dumplings to our dorm. I loved them. You know, I still order those dumplings online. I've been ordering dumplings from your food brand for about 15 years now."Then, DAESUNG elaborated on why he thought the upset BIGBANG member reacted that way to her purely-curious question."Back then, the K-pop culture was a little different. It was like, all K-pop stars had to remain mysterious. That's probably why he was annoyed. But yeah, it would've been a totally innocent question if nobody had a girlfriend."Hong Jin Kyung blamed herself though, saying, "I shouldn't have asked that question. It was wrong of me. I mean, who asks K-pop stars that sort of question?"(Credit= '공부왕찐천재 홍진경' YouTube)(SBS Star)