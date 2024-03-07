뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hwang Jae-gyun Tells Ji Yeon, "If Our Baby Wants to Be a K-Pop Star, I'll Show Her T-ARA MVs"
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Hwang Jae-gyun Tells Ji Yeon, "If Our Baby Wants to Be a K-Pop Star, I'll Show Her T-ARA MVs"

Published 2024.03.07 18:25 View Count
[SBS Star] Hwang Jae-gyun Tells Ji Yeon, "If Our Baby Wants to Be a K-Pop Star, I'll Show Her T-ARA MVs"
Professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun made his wife Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA laugh with his message to their future daughter. 

Recently, Ji Yeon updated her YouTube channel with a video of herself visiting Busan to see Hwang Jae-gyun. 

As to why she was heading to Busan, Ji Yeon explained, "My husband's currently in Busan, and he hasn't been feeling well since yesterday. Since today's my day off, I decided to go to Busan. It wasn't part of my plan, but here I am on the train to Busan." 

When Hwang Jae-gyun came to pick her up at Busan Station, Ji Yeon sighed in relief, because he looked like he was in a much better condition compared to the day before. 

Looking at her smile, Hwang Jae-gyun told her, "I felt much better this morning, so I thought I should come and pick you up. You've come a long way to see me, so this is the least I could do for you." 

After touring around Busan for a bit, they headed to their hotel, where they were assigned a room with a magnificent view of the ocean. Then, they went to a nearby burger place. 
Ji Yeon
While enjoying burgers and fries by the window, Hwang Jae-gyun said to Ji Yeon, "You were quite the wild teenager." To which Ji Yeon responded, "What are you talking about? I wasn't wild." 

Laughing, Hwang Jae-gyun commented, "You totally were. Have you not seen yourself in music videos? You were chewing gum like one rebellious teenager." 

Ji Yeon replied with a laugh, "Hey! That was for work. That wasn't real me." 
Ji Yeon
Then, Hwang Jae-gyun hilariously mimicked her scenes from different T-ARA music videos, causing Ji Yeon to laugh and exclaim, "I worked really hard, didn't I?"

After sharing a good laugh together, Hwang Jae-gyun told Ji Yeon, "If our future daughter wants to become a K-pop star, I should show her all your music videos." 

He continued, "I'll get our daughter to watch them and ask her, 'Do you think you can do things like that? If you think you can do them, then go for it. Try becoming a K-pop star. But if you can't, then quit it now.' I'll also let her know how hard you worked as a K-pop star." 

Ji Yeon laughed and agreed that she had put a tremendous amount of effort into her work.
 

(Credit= '지연 'JIYEON' '1theK (원더케이)' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지