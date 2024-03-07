뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Ji Won Shares How It Feels to Portray a Chaebol for the First Time Since 'The Heirs'
Published 2024.03.07
Actress Kim Ji Won revealed how it feels to act a chaebol (wealthy business family) for the first time since 'The Heirs.' 

In the morning of March 7, the leads of tvN's upcoming series 'Queen of Tears,' including Kim Ji Won, actors Kim Soo Hyun, Park Sung Hoon and more, attended the series' press conference. 

'Queen of Tears' depicts the complex tale of 'Hong Hae-in' (Kim Ji Won), the third-generation heiress of Queens Department Store, and 'Baek Hyun-woo' (Kim Soo Hyun), the son of Yongdu village's head and a supermarket 'prince', as they navigate a crisis and embark on a miraculous journey to reignite their love in their third year of marriage.

'Hong Hae-in' is a character who has never yielded to anyone, blessed with striking beauty and an innate knack for success in all her endeavors.
Kim Ji Won
This represented Kim Ji Won's return to depicting a chaebol character since 'Yoo Rachel' in 'The Heirs' in 2013.

Kim Ji Won addressed this at the press conference, "I came across many comments wanting to see me playing such a character again," then added, "This time, I took some related classes to better depict a character from a chaebol family and paid a lot of attention to styling."

She continued, "I did do a lot of preparations myself, but I also received significant assistance from the production team, who decorated the set so beautifully."

Then, the actress laughed and stated, "Playing a character with money meant I could shoot in a much more comfortable environment with less cold or heat. So, it was kind of nice playing 'Hong Hae-in'." 
Kim Ji Won
After that, Kim Ji Won explained the differences between 'Hong Hae-in' in 'Queen of Tears' and 'Yoo Rachel' in 'The Heirs.' 

"'Yoo Rachel' was impatient, who longed for love. But she has all grown up. She has become much more relaxed now that she possesses many of the things she desires. I'll be showcasing myself as a mature and composed career woman on this occasion. It'll be different. You'll immediately be able to notice the differences." 
Kim Ji Won
'The Heirs' was an immensely successful series in 2013, beloved by audiences worldwide. 

Kim Ji Won earned widespread adoration for her performance as 'Yoo Rachel'—the affluent, stylish and arrogant heiress of the clothing company 'RS International'.

(Credit= SBS The Heirs, tvN Queen of Tears) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
