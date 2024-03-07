뉴스
[SBS Star] "People Don't Know that Anymore!" KyuHyun Makes Lee Seung Gi Realize How Time Has Changed
Published 2024.03.07
Singer Lee Seung Gi found out that people these days have no idea that he was part of 'New Journey to the West'.

On March 6, JTBC's television show 'Famous Singers and Street Judges', the spin-off from the broadcaster's audition show 'Sing Again 3', premiered.

The top seven contestants from 'Sing Again 3', Shin Hae-sol, Choo Seung-youp, Leejean, Hong Isaac, EJel, Kang Sung-hee, and So Soo Bin, form two teams and compete in 'Famous Singers and Street Judges', the road busking show.

Lee Seung Gi and KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior joined the show as hosts and team leaders.

When it was time to announce the teams, KyuHyun revealed that the team members had been pre-selected.

"No, we need to be authentic.", Lee Seung Gi insisted, stressing the importance of showing the team member selection process in real time.

"What are you talking about? The teams have already been made!", KyuHyun replied, then playfully added, "That's not how we do TV shows these days."
The two revealed their teams; team Lee Seung Gi has Shin Hae-sol, Choo Seung-youp, Leejean, and Hong Isaac, while team KyuHyun has  EJel, Kang Sung-hee, So Soo Bin, and Horim, another contestant from 'Sing Again 3' who joined to fill one remaining spot.

KyuHyun playfully teased Lee Seung Gi, born in 1987, about his age compared to his team members: "You've been on TV for as long as Leejean has been alive!", he said, mentioning that Leejean was born in 2005.

Shin Hae-sol, another member of Lee Seung Gi's team added on, revealing that she was 2004-born; Lee Seung Gi, taken aback, said, "Wow, I debuted in 2004 and went to college in 2005."

"Actually, I wanted to join KyuHyun's team because I love 'New Journey to the West' so much.", Shin Hae-sol said, which left Lee Seung Gi speechless.

He soon exclaimed, "I was the one who started 'New Journey to the West' with producer Na Young-seok!", leaving Shin Hae-sol surprised.
When KyuHyun commented, "People don't know that anymore.", Lee Seung Gi bitterly added, "It's all because we only showed it online at the beginning due to circumstances."

tvN's game-based TV show 'New Journey to the West' began in 2015 and has been running for eight seasons.

According to Na Young Seok, the show's director, its initial concept came from Lee Seung Gi, one of the original members.

However, Lee Seung Gi left the show after its first season due to his enlistment in 2016, and KyuHyun joined the show in 2017.
(Credit= JTBC Famous Singers and Street Judges, tvN New Journey to the West)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
